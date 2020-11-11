Swinging is fun and all, but sometimes you just want to get where you need to go as fast as possible. Thankfully, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales features a fast travel system just like the last game, and it works in the same way. It’s not available from the start of the game, however, so you will have to play through a few missions before you get access to the fast travel feature. Once unlocked, Miles can ride the subway around the city to reach different locations with ease. Here’s how to unlock fast travel in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

How to Fast Travel in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Fast travel is unlocked after completing the mission called “Harlem Train Out of Service.” This is the sixth mission in the game and you should encounter it roughly two hours into the game if you only do story missions. In this mission, Miles meets his uncle Aaron Davis and helps him out with a subway problem. After solving the issue, Uncle Aaron gives Miles a subway pass that he can use to get around the city.

Once you unlock it, you can fast travel to any subway station or Miles’ Apartment by holding the X button while hovering over the location on the map. Fast traveling is completely free, and if you’re playing the game on PS5, it’s a great way to test out the lightning-fast SSD. This mission also unlocks the use of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man app. Uncle Aaron was the first person to put in a request, but other requests will begin flooding in after completing Harlem Train Out of Service. These side quests are a great opportunity to earn ability tokens and tech parts, and some of them even have unique special rewards.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now on PS4 and PS5. The game includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered if you get the Ultimate Edition on PS5.

- This article was updated on:November 12th, 2020