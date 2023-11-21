Spirittea Fishing Guide: All Fish Locations and Seasons

Image: No More Robots

Fishing is one of the many leisure activities you can perform in Spirittea. Not only is fishing an excellent way to strengthen your friendship with some of your neighbors, but it also allows you to amass a fine collection of fish of all shapes, sizes, and species.

There are a lot of fish to catch in Spirritea, and many of them can only be found during one of the game’s four seasons: Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. For all aspiring fishermen and fisherwomen, here’s a guide on the location and season-exclusivity of every fish in Spirittea.

How to Fish in Spirittea

Image: No More Robots

Before you can start filling in your fish collection in Spirittea, you’ll need to learn how to fish. Getting a fishing rod is an excellent place to start, and you can find one at Song’s General Store. The fishing rod costs 400 Molangs, so you’ll need to meet Wonyan by drinking the tea Tifa gives you and complete a few shifts at the Spirit Bathhouse before you can afford it.

Related: Spirittea Friendship Guide: Best Activities for Every Villager

Once you’ve got the fishing rod, you can use it by pressing the F key to equip it and pressing the SHIFT key to cast it into any body of water. Once the hook is in the water, you’ll need to wait until a fish bites and drags the bobber below the water.

At this point, you’ll need to play a minigame where you use the W, S, A, and D keys to point the hook toward the fish symbol and mash the Left Shift key until you fill the “Catch” bar at the bottom of the screen. You’ll need to act fast, or the fish will disappear.

How to Find Every Fish in Spirittea

There are thirty-three unique species of fish in spirittea, many of which can only be found in specific locations at specific times. Unfortunately, nothing in the game tells you when and where you can find a particular fish, so memorizing the spawn conditions of every fish involves a lot of trial and error. We’ll update this page as we discover new species and learn more about fish’s spawn patterns.

Here’s a comprehensive guide that lays out the spawn locations and times of every fish in Spirittea

Spring Dogfish (Lakes, Ocean) Flounder (Lakes, Ocean) Herring (All Bodies of Water) Octopus (Karaoke Bar Pond, Ocean) Pufferfish (Hot Spring Lake) Red Snapper (Lakes, Ocean) Sardines (Lakes, Ocean) Starfish (Lakes, Ocean)

Summer Bluegill (River, Ocean) Catfish (Lake, Ocean) Crocker (Ocean) Clownfish (Hot Springs River, Town Lake) Dragonfish (Hot Spring River with a friend) Perch (River, Ocean) Salmon (Town Lake) Sea Krait (Ocean) Uncle Fish (Fishing with a friend in the river in the morning)

Fall Carp (Hot Springs Lake) Eel (Lake) Goby (Lake, Ocean) Jellyfish (Lake, Ocean) Lionfish (Ocean while fishing with a friend in the rain) Marlin (All Bodies of Water) Squid (All Bodies of Water) Trout (River, Hot Springs Lake) Tuna (Ocean, River)

Winter Monkfish (Ocean) Bream (Ocean) Seahorse (Ocean) Wahoo (Ocean) Sea Urchin (Ocean) Sawfish (Ocean)



Which Neighbors Like to Fish in Spirittea?

Spirittea allows you to form friendships with your neighbors, enabling you to recruit them as helpers in the Spirit Bathhouse. Clarence, Julian, Leigh, Quill, Song, Sujin, and Tobi enjoy fishing, so take some time to fish with them if you want to befriend them.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023