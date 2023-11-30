Spirittea Shrines Guide: All Item Locations Listed

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you work to help the spirits in this little town, you’re sure to run into a shrine that people stopped giving to, awaiting gifts. While the items needed for the five shrines in Spirittea are specific, their locations are not, but we’ve gathered them here!

Damaged Shrine

Of all of the shrines, there is one that doesn’t have the same kinds of asks or interaction as the rest. To the right of Song’s shop, next to the rice fields, you’ll see an overgrown, damaged shrine. When I approached it, I expected to see the same menu as the others, laying out which items it required. However, instead, it just says that it is damaged in the beginning. After some time you will get a request from Bruce on the board outside the shop talking about a broken picture frame. With this quest, you can fix the shrine.

Once you see the note on the board, talk to Bruce. I went into his home (the one in the middle in the top row of homes) on a weekday after 9 am and found the spirit breaking the picture frame coming out of the fridge, toward the picture. He tells you that he’s upset because the people in the picture tore down his shrine to build their home and he has nowhere to go. You can then offer to find him a home, which prompts you to fix up the broken shrine.

From here, you’ll just need to purchase a repair kit from Song’s shop for 300 Moolags. I did this in the morning and spent the day fixing up the shrine so I could get it all done at once. You will need to do the repair interaction with the shrine three times and each time takes three hours. Once it’s fixed up, return to the spirit to show him his new home. Then you can sell items not needed for the other shrines in Spirittea and make some Moolags outside of the bathhouse.

Shrine Locations and Items

Many of these items are purchased from the stores and are available at random. Some can also be found. Be careful when selling items at the previously damaged shrine as some of the items you have to find cannot be replaced once you’ve gotten rid of them. This will leave you unable to complete the shrine.

Temple

To the Southeast of the temple is a little courtyard area with a statue in the middle. In the upper section of the courtyard, you’ll see a shrine.

Espresso – 50 Moolags at Coffee Love

Demon Pepper – Found outside the Bathhouse on the right side once per day

Hot Cocoa – 40 Moolags at Coffee Love

Spicy Kimchi Stew – 50 Moolags for the recipe at Song’s Store, boil Garlic, Kimchi, and Pork.

Yellowjacket – Caught in the summer with the bug net

Dragonfish – Caught in the river in the Hot Springs when fishing with a friend

Boombox – 1000 Moolags at Song’s Store

Gamestation 7 – 2500 Moolags at Song’s Store

Beach

Between the beach and the tea leaf fields, behind Leigh’s drink cart, there’s a shrine along the ledge.

Mixed Vegetable Pizza – Purchase recipe from Song’s Store, bake Pizza Dough, Mixed Vegetables, and Cheese

Basketball – 300 Moolags at Song’s Store

Pufferfish – Fished from the Hot Springs Lake

Pumpkin – Found in the East area of the mountain during the Fall near the mysterious door

Globe – School library

Cloud Cat – Using your spirit vision, catch at the top of the mountain, temple graveyard, or bus stop you entered from

Big Red Lantern – 400 Moolags from Song’s Store

Honey – Harvested for free from trees in the Mountains or 300 Moolags at Song’s Store

Bathhouse

On the level between the two sets of stairs up to the bathhouse there is a shrine on the left side.

Sakura Blossom – On the ground under the Sakura tree East of the bathhouse

Wandering Sword Comic – 200 Moolags at Song’s Store

Goldfish Bowl – 1500 Moolags at Song’s Store

Shoregrass and Flax Smoothie – 150 Moolags at Coffee Love

Quest for the End II Game – 500 Moolags at Song’s Store

Lemon – On the tree inside the house on the beach

Rainbow Worm – Catch with a bug net with a friend during a winter morning

Oscar’s Lunchbox – School cafeteria

Mountain

To get to this shrine, you will have to fix the bridge behind the purple home in the upper area of the map. It will take six logs from the bathhouse root and 15,000 Moolags. To donate the Moolags, you will have to have them all at once. I found the best way to make this money is to exclusively work the bathhouse for a few days and sell some of the purifying elixir Wonyan teaches you to make.

History of Mt. Whisper – 60 Moolags at Song’s Store

The Stinker Statue – 5000 Moolags at Song’s Store

Uncle Fish – Fished from the river in the morning when fishing with a friend

Soy Flavoured Deep Fried Squid – Recipe 50 Moolags from Song’s Store, fry Squid, Soy Sauce, and Sesame Oil

Butterfruit Pie – Bake Pie Crust and two Butterfruit

Rice Wine – 40 Moolags at Eko’s Convenience Store

Convenience Store Mini – 300 Moolags at Eko’s Convenience Store

Muffin Plum – Purple fruits on the ground near a tree in the northwest corner of the map

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2023