Spirittea Spirits Guide: All Spirit Locations & How to Unlock Them

Time to do some spirit hunting.

November 22nd, 2023 by Alejandro Josan
Spirittea Spirits Featured Image

Your Bathhouse is going to need new customers, so you better get one of those spirits trapped in limbo over here! Here are all the spirit locations and how to unlock them in Spirittea.

All Spirit Locations and How to Unlock Them in Spirittea

If all you needed to calm angry and malicious spirits down were only a bathhouse, then Hollywood would not spend billions of dollars investing in ghosts in media. You see, calming and relaxing spirits is what you will do for a living in Spirittea, with you completing quests to find said Spirits and prevent them from causing any further trouble, one bath at a time. Talking to the people around Town and checking the message board is a great way to find them, but if you feel like you could use a tip or two, go ahead and check out our tables below. Here are all the spirit locations and how to unlock them in Spirittea.

Spring Spirits

SpiritLocationHow to Unlock
AuroraAround Town, Eric’s ApartmentFinish the “Stalker Photo” quest.
FatherogEko’s Convenience StoreFollow the game’s Tutorial.
FeniasAbandoned Shrine located southeast of Song’s Shore.Finish the “Fix a Shrine” quest.
JusoTownComplete the Spring Shine.
MarikoAt the clearing near the building and the big tree in the Mountains.Finish the “Sujin Doppelganger” quest.
MeowshroomTea FieldsFinish the “Wild Boar” quest.
MorinobaMoby’s Bath in the Big ApartmentFinish the “Haunted Bathtub” quest.
UpoNorth of Song Shop in the fields.Finish the “Vegetable Thief” quest.
Vulpish (Lord Spirit for Spring)BathhouseBuild the Lord Bath upgrade.

Summer Spirits

SpiritLocationHow to Unlock
AvanisTownComplete the Summer Shrine.
CoronisChess table outside of school.Finish the “Crazy Cows” quest.
DolmoriSujin’s Boat (after 5:30 pm)Finish the “Vandalized Boat” quest.
GorgoWestern Beach (After 5:30 pm)Finish the “Water Shooting” quest.
Heck, Geckit, FrokeOutside Song’s Store.Finish the “Baby Momo Abducted” quest.
JookyooJulian’s RestaurantFinish the “Karaoke Vomit” quest.
KurkapiTemple BellFinish the “Temple Bell” quest.
LarrickClearing near the locked door (Northwest of Town) at the Mountains.Finish the “Fae Tools Thief” quest.
Panthermans (Lord Spirit for Summer)BathhouseBuild the Lord Bath upgrade.

Fall Spirits

SpiritLocationHow to Unlock
AurumEko’s Convenience StoreFollow the game’s Tutorial.
BorzoSujin’s Boat (after 5:30 pm)Finish the “Vandalized Boat” quest.
CorvinkLeigh’s Van (Mon-Wed: 9 am to 3 am)Finish the “Cursed Painting” quest.
HobinAnywhereFinish the “Player Money Thief” quest.
LunarissTownComplete the Fall Shrine.
MujinaPensionFinish the “Tanuki Transformation” quest.
MuwoSoutheast of townFinish the “Poobird” quest.
NaosMountain SummitFinish the “Find the Statue” quest.
RibbardJulian’s RestaurantFinish the “Karaoke Vomit” quest.
RukoSouthern Beach outside Pension (Sunday: before 2 am)Finish the “Secret Shop” quest.
Ochress (Lord Spirit for Fall)BathhouseBuild the Lord Bath upgrade.

Winter Spirits

SpiritLocationHow to Unlock
BantushiSchoolFinish the “Snowmen Snowfight” quest.
ChiropiNurse Office (School: before 0:00 am)Finish the “Reanimated Skeleton Model” quest.
FlittTownComplete the Winter Shrine.
FonukiKim’s Desk (after 2:00 am)Finish the “Phone Thief” quest.
NanashiSchool (Weekday: 6 pm to 11 pm)Finish the “School Horror Game” quest.
NimboarsWest of the Hotsprings (Mountain)Finish the “Forgetful Amelia” quest.
OnishiInvisible zones around town.Finish the “Textbox” quest.
TikanSchoolFinish the “Snowmen Snowfight” quest.
UmakikiHotsprings (Monday: after 0:00 am)Finish the “Ghost Bus” quest.
WasajijiJulian’s RestaurantFinish the “Spicy Soup Craving” quest.
Hibernus (Lord Spirit for Winter)BathhouseBuild the Lord Bath upgrade.

