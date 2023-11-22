Spirittea Spirits Guide: All Spirit Locations & How to Unlock Them

Your Bathhouse is going to need new customers, so you better get one of those spirits trapped in limbo over here! Here are all the spirit locations and how to unlock them in Spirittea.

All Spirit Locations and How to Unlock Them in Spirittea

If all you needed to calm angry and malicious spirits down were only a bathhouse, then Hollywood would not spend billions of dollars investing in ghosts in media. You see, calming and relaxing spirits is what you will do for a living in Spirittea, with you completing quests to find said Spirits and prevent them from causing any further trouble, one bath at a time. Talking to the people around Town and checking the message board is a great way to find them, but if you feel like you could use a tip or two, go ahead and check out our tables below. Here are all the spirit locations and how to unlock them in Spirittea.

Image: Cheesemaster Games

Spring Spirits

Spirit Location How to Unlock Aurora Around Town, Eric’s Apartment Finish the “Stalker Photo” quest. Fatherog Eko’s Convenience Store Follow the game’s Tutorial. Fenias Abandoned Shrine located southeast of Song’s Shore. Finish the “Fix a Shrine” quest. Juso Town Complete the Spring Shine. Mariko At the clearing near the building and the big tree in the Mountains. Finish the “Sujin Doppelganger” quest. Meowshroom Tea Fields Finish the “Wild Boar” quest. Morinoba Moby’s Bath in the Big Apartment Finish the “Haunted Bathtub” quest. Upo North of Song Shop in the fields. Finish the “Vegetable Thief” quest. Vulpish (Lord Spirit for Spring) Bathhouse Build the Lord Bath upgrade.

Summer Spirits

Spirit Location How to Unlock Avanis Town Complete the Summer Shrine. Coronis Chess table outside of school. Finish the “Crazy Cows” quest. Dolmori Sujin’s Boat (after 5:30 pm) Finish the “Vandalized Boat” quest. Gorgo Western Beach (After 5:30 pm) Finish the “Water Shooting” quest. Heck, Geckit, Froke Outside Song’s Store. Finish the “Baby Momo Abducted” quest. Jookyoo Julian’s Restaurant Finish the “Karaoke Vomit” quest. Kurkapi Temple Bell Finish the “Temple Bell” quest. Larrick Clearing near the locked door (Northwest of Town) at the Mountains. Finish the “Fae Tools Thief” quest. Panthermans (Lord Spirit for Summer) Bathhouse Build the Lord Bath upgrade.

Fall Spirits

Spirit Location How to Unlock Aurum Eko’s Convenience Store Follow the game’s Tutorial. Borzo Sujin’s Boat (after 5:30 pm) Finish the “Vandalized Boat” quest. Corvink Leigh’s Van (Mon-Wed: 9 am to 3 am) Finish the “Cursed Painting” quest. Hobin Anywhere Finish the “Player Money Thief” quest. Lunariss Town Complete the Fall Shrine. Mujina Pension Finish the “Tanuki Transformation” quest. Muwo Southeast of town Finish the “Poobird” quest. Naos Mountain Summit Finish the “Find the Statue” quest. Ribbard Julian’s Restaurant Finish the “Karaoke Vomit” quest. Ruko Southern Beach outside Pension (Sunday: before 2 am) Finish the “Secret Shop” quest. Ochress (Lord Spirit for Fall) Bathhouse Build the Lord Bath upgrade.

Winter Spirits

Spirit Location How to Unlock Bantushi School Finish the “Snowmen Snowfight” quest. Chiropi Nurse Office (School: before 0:00 am) Finish the “Reanimated Skeleton Model” quest. Flitt Town Complete the Winter Shrine. Fonuki Kim’s Desk (after 2:00 am) Finish the “Phone Thief” quest. Nanashi School (Weekday: 6 pm to 11 pm) Finish the “School Horror Game” quest. Nimboars West of the Hotsprings (Mountain) Finish the “Forgetful Amelia” quest. Onishi Invisible zones around town. Finish the “Textbox” quest. Tikan School Finish the “Snowmen Snowfight” quest. Umakiki Hotsprings (Monday: after 0:00 am) Finish the “Ghost Bus” quest. Wasajiji Julian’s Restaurant Finish the “Spicy Soup Craving” quest. Hibernus (Lord Spirit for Winter) Bathhouse Build the Lord Bath upgrade.

