Spirittea Spirits Guide: All Spirit Locations & How to Unlock Them

Your Bathhouse is going to need new customers, so you better get one of those spirits trapped in limbo over here! Here are all the spirit locations and how to unlock them in Spirittea.
All Spirit Locations and How to Unlock Them in Spirittea
If all you needed to calm angry and malicious spirits down were only a bathhouse, then Hollywood would not spend billions of dollars investing in ghosts in media. You see, calming and relaxing spirits is what you will do for a living in Spirittea, with you completing quests to find said Spirits and prevent them from causing any further trouble, one bath at a time. Talking to the people around Town and checking the message board is a great way to find them, but if you feel like you could use a tip or two, go ahead and check out our tables below. Here are all the spirit locations and how to unlock them in Spirittea.
Spring Spirits
|Spirit
|Location
|How to Unlock
|Aurora
|Around Town, Eric’s Apartment
|Finish the “Stalker Photo” quest.
|Fatherog
|Eko’s Convenience Store
|Follow the game’s Tutorial.
|Fenias
|Abandoned Shrine located southeast of Song’s Shore.
|Finish the “Fix a Shrine” quest.
|Juso
|Town
|Complete the Spring Shine.
|Mariko
|At the clearing near the building and the big tree in the Mountains.
|Finish the “Sujin Doppelganger” quest.
|Meowshroom
|Tea Fields
|Finish the “Wild Boar” quest.
|Morinoba
|Moby’s Bath in the Big Apartment
|Finish the “Haunted Bathtub” quest.
|Upo
|North of Song Shop in the fields.
|Finish the “Vegetable Thief” quest.
|Vulpish (Lord Spirit for Spring)
|Bathhouse
|Build the Lord Bath upgrade.
Summer Spirits
|Spirit
|Location
|How to Unlock
|Avanis
|Town
|Complete the Summer Shrine.
|Coronis
|Chess table outside of school.
|Finish the “Crazy Cows” quest.
|Dolmori
|Sujin’s Boat (after 5:30 pm)
|Finish the “Vandalized Boat” quest.
|Gorgo
|Western Beach (After 5:30 pm)
|Finish the “Water Shooting” quest.
|Heck, Geckit, Froke
|Outside Song’s Store.
|Finish the “Baby Momo Abducted” quest.
|Jookyoo
|Julian’s Restaurant
|Finish the “Karaoke Vomit” quest.
|Kurkapi
|Temple Bell
|Finish the “Temple Bell” quest.
|Larrick
|Clearing near the locked door (Northwest of Town) at the Mountains.
|Finish the “Fae Tools Thief” quest.
|Panthermans (Lord Spirit for Summer)
|Bathhouse
|Build the Lord Bath upgrade.
Fall Spirits
|Spirit
|Location
|How to Unlock
|Aurum
|Eko’s Convenience Store
|Follow the game’s Tutorial.
|Borzo
|Sujin’s Boat (after 5:30 pm)
|Finish the “Vandalized Boat” quest.
|Corvink
|Leigh’s Van (Mon-Wed: 9 am to 3 am)
|Finish the “Cursed Painting” quest.
|Hobin
|Anywhere
|Finish the “Player Money Thief” quest.
|Lunariss
|Town
|Complete the Fall Shrine.
|Mujina
|Pension
|Finish the “Tanuki Transformation” quest.
|Muwo
|Southeast of town
|Finish the “Poobird” quest.
|Naos
|Mountain Summit
|Finish the “Find the Statue” quest.
|Ribbard
|Julian’s Restaurant
|Finish the “Karaoke Vomit” quest.
|Ruko
|Southern Beach outside Pension (Sunday: before 2 am)
|Finish the “Secret Shop” quest.
|Ochress (Lord Spirit for Fall)
|Bathhouse
|Build the Lord Bath upgrade.
Winter Spirits
|Spirit
|Location
|How to Unlock
|Bantushi
|School
|Finish the “Snowmen Snowfight” quest.
|Chiropi
|Nurse Office (School: before 0:00 am)
|Finish the “Reanimated Skeleton Model” quest.
|Flitt
|Town
|Complete the Winter Shrine.
|Fonuki
|Kim’s Desk (after 2:00 am)
|Finish the “Phone Thief” quest.
|Nanashi
|School (Weekday: 6 pm to 11 pm)
|Finish the “School Horror Game” quest.
|Nimboars
|West of the Hotsprings (Mountain)
|Finish the “Forgetful Amelia” quest.
|Onishi
|Invisible zones around town.
|Finish the “Textbox” quest.
|Tikan
|School
|Finish the “Snowmen Snowfight” quest.
|Umakiki
|Hotsprings (Monday: after 0:00 am)
|Finish the “Ghost Bus” quest.
|Wasajiji
|Julian’s Restaurant
|Finish the “Spicy Soup Craving” quest.
|Hibernus (Lord Spirit for Winter)
|Bathhouse
|Build the Lord Bath upgrade.
