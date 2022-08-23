Splatoon 3 is Getting a Free Splatfest World Premiere Demo: Here’s How to Play

Though Splatoon 3 is not out until Sept., gamers will still have the opportunity to try out the game early on their Nintendo Switches. On the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct, a free Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo event will come later this month on Aug. 27. The premiere demo for Splatoon 3 will show off the game’s 4v4 Turf War battles and the new three-way Tricolor Turf Wars. Here is how to play Splatoon 3’s Splatfest World Premiere demo.

How to Play Splatoon 3’s Splatfest Demo

First, you will need to download the free Splatoon 3 demo on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Head over to the Nintendo eShop on your Switch to start the download. Once you’ve finished up the download, you will need to wait a few days until Aug. 25 to load up the game. The demo will be available for an offline tutorial while you wait for servers to start up on Aug. 27. You can work through the special tutorial and then head into a small portion of the hub world, Splatsville, and explore.

There is one thing holding some people back from being able to play, though. Gamers will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the Splatoon 3 demo. However, if you do not already have a subscription, you will be emailed with a seven-day free trial so you can still play with your pals online on this special demo.

When the demo is activated on Aug. 25, you will need to choose your side in the Splatfest: Rock, Paper, or Scissors. This will be everything you need to do to be a part of Splatfest when it starts on Aug. 27.

When Does Splatfest World Premiere Demo Begin?

The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere Demo begins on Aug. 27 at 12 p.m. EST to 6 p.m. EST where you can play 1v1 Turf Wars. Then, from 6 p.m. EST to 12 a.m. EST, you can play the brand new Splatfest Tricolor Turf War battles.

Here is a recap of when the games begin on Aug. 27:

First half (Splatfest Battles Begin) – August 27 (Saturday) 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST

Second half (Tricolor Turf War Battles Begin) – August 27 (Saturday) 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. EST

Here are all the hairstyles coming to Splatoon 3 on release day.

Splatoon 3 will release only on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9.