Splatoon 3 Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite and Play With Friends

Splatoon 3 is the third installment of the hit Nintendo series Splatoon where players can join forces and fight for their color to be painted farthest and widest on a stage, all while taking down other enemy players. While in the Splatlands, you can join up with fellow Inklings or Octolings depending on your choice. Although you can play multiplayer on your own by simply queueing up, having a pal or two to help you out can secure the victory while having a blast (literally).

The game’s user interface and ability to join up with your friends in multiplayer have substantially improved since the last two installments, Splatoon and Splatoon 2. You can now add, join, and/or invite friends in Splatoon 3 easier than ever before. Here is how to invite and play with friends in Splatoon 3.

How to Invite and Play with Friends in Splatoon 3

Though it has substantially improved, the system to invite your friends into a game is not perfect. With that in mind, here are a few things you need to know when inviting friends in Splatoon 3:

You can only send invites to friends in the Training Room.

Your friend needs to be online for you to send an invitation to them. They will appear ghostlike in the Training Room with you.

When you press A, the game will bring up your Friends list. When you press Y while in your Friends List, you will be able to Create a room for your friends to join.

Once you have created your room, set a password for it and wait for your friends to join.

Though you can create a room with your pals, this does not mean you all will be on the same team when you all inevitably get into a lobby.

Splatoon 3 is available on September 9, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.