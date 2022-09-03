Splatoon 3 has a new mini-game to enjoy and it is called Table Turf Battle. The rules of the game are simple enough and should feel familiar to everybody. Let’s jump right into how to play Table Turf in Splatoon 3.

How to Play Table Turf Battle in Splatoon 3

Table Turf Battle in Splatoon 3 is a game of two-player Tetris where both players place block formations onto a single grid to try and take the most territory. The blocks you get are given through cards and, once you have a good collection of cards, you can start building the best Table Turf Battle deck.

Each player simply takes turns playing their cards and taking more territory with their blocks. You can build over your opponent’s blocks, but so can they. To win, you will need to maximize the number of tiles you get by using your cards wisely.

There are over 150 cards to collect in Splatoon 3. Each card has a numerical value attached to it. The numerical value depends on how many blocks the card deploys. With all of that in mind, you’ll need to build the best deck in order to win Table Turf Battle.

How to Get Cards for Table Turf Battle in Splatoon 3

Now that you know the general rules of Table Turf Battle, you’re probably wondering how to get more cards. You will receive your starter deck of 15 cards at the Table Turf Battle Dojo in Splatsville. After that, there are four different ways for you to get more Table Turf Battle cards in Splatoon 3.

The first is to increase your Table Turf Battle rank. Every time you level up in Table Turf Battle, you’ll receive a pack of 5 random cards. The second is to pick up individual cards from the Hotlantis Catalog. Along with character cosmetics, Hotlantis will sell Table Turf Battle cards purchasable through Catalog Points.

If you want to press your luck, try the Shell-Out Machine. This machine in the Turf War lobby will shell out random Table Turf Battle cards. Lastly, you can spend your Card-Bits to buy more cards or even upgrade your current ones. Card-Bits are material gained from receiving duplicate cards.

And that is everything you need to know about Table Turf Battle in Splatoon 3. If you are interested in more Splatoon 3 coverage, check out our Splatoon 3 page. We’ve got all of the weapons, when the release time is, and much more.

Splatoon 3 is available on September 9, 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.