Splatoon 3 Release Time | When Does the Game Unlock on Nintendo Switch?

Get ready, Inklings! The true Splatfest is upon us. As time goes closer to the full release of Splatoon 3, many players are going to want to hop in at the moment the game drops. When can we expect the game to unlock digitally? We have the answers to that.

What Time Does Splatoon 3 Release/Unlock on Nintendo Switch?

With typical release times of Nintendo Switch titles, they tend to release at midnight EST on the day of. That would mean that people in PST Times would be able to start playing at 9 PM. Of course, if you’re in a different time zone, you’ll have to convert accordingly.

The timings of unlocks will only apply to people who purchased the game digitally. If you pre-ordered the game physically, it’ll be fully playable once you pop it into your system. We don’t exactly know if the unlock times will coincide with servers so players can get in on the action.

Should that be the case, there will still be a story mode to look forward to. Plus, honing your skills in that mode will benefit you and help you get accustomed to gyro controls. It would have also helped if you participated in the Splatfest World Premier earlier in August.

In any case, if you still are looking for options or ways to get the game, you may want to take a gander at the Splatoon 3 Switch OLED bundle that comes with a whole console and customized graphics for the controllers, and more.

One final thing to note is that the online portion of the game will require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It does not matter if it’s a trial, a monthly, yearly, or a family subscription. If you have access to the NES and SNES catalog of games, you’re good to go!

Splatoon 3 is available on September 9, 2022 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.