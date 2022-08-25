Is Splatoon 3 Multiplayer?

If you’re ready to be not only a squid but also a kid, you’ll need to get your hands on Splatoon 3 as soon as it comes out. This fast-paced, hectic shooter is quickly winning fans over with its blend of colorful visuals, and frenetic action, allowing you to traverse stages in a matter of different ways. You’ll want to work on your strategies before jumping into this game, as you’ll need to be prepared to bring the fight against your foes.

But, if you’re looking to take the fight against your friends, or work through the story mode with a buddy, are you able to do just that? Let’s find out as we dive in, squid first, and find out what kind of multiplayer features are available in Splatoon 3! Here’s everything we know about the game.

Splatoon 3 Multiplayer Modes

If you’re looking to get your friends involved in the story mode, it looks like you may be out of luck once again. It seems that they’re sticking to their ink-guns when it comes to Singleplayer mode is exactly that, so if you’re wanting to experience this gripping tale with a friend, you may be out of luck on this end.

However, if you want to showcase your splatting skills, you’ll have multiple ways to do just that. One of the first ways that you can is in the standard Turf War, where you and your team will need to work together not only eliminating your foes but painting as much of the stage as possible. The strategy here is to not only focus on splatting your enemies but also make the stage more of your turf than theirs, so you’ll need to juggle this responsibility in more ways than one.

If you’ve ascended through the ranks and want to face off against some of the best players that the game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out the Anarchy Battles, which will let you play either by yourself or with a team to showcase who is not only the best player around but the best teams, as well. You’ll be able to join alongside your squad in this mode, as long as you are all good enough to make your opponents feel your wrath.

Secondly, you’ll be able to join in on the fun with Salmon Run, where you’ll be able to partner up with 3 other squid kids, or octolads to fight off waves of increasingly difficult enemies. While Salmon Run is one of the most fun modes available in the game, you’ll also need to make sure that you’re ready to bring the pain, as it can be a hectic and crazy time. Having a great team will help you have a great time, but even if you end up losing, it’s still a blast to be had.

Unfortunately, it looks like the trend of not including Local Multiplayer is continuing once more with this title, so if you’re looking to play with a friend at home, you’ll need to have a second system and a second copy of the game to make that happen. However, you can play with up to 4 players on a LAN Setup, so if you want to show off in person who the best player really is, you’ll be able to do just that.

And that’s everything we know about Splatoon 3 and its multiplayer offerings. If you’re excited to get into the game, make sure that you’re checking out our Splatoon 3 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to get your hands on the demo, what you can get for pre-ordering the game, and spend some time learning about the new idols in the game!

Splatoon 3 will be available on September 9th, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.