Splatoon 3 is nearing its full release. To prepare fans for this new multiplayer shooter, a Splatfest World Premiere demo is being made to Nintendo Switch owners. Players can check out the new weapons, gameplay modes, and new hairstyles as well. Figuring out how to get started on this special preview might not be immediately obvious, especially to any newcomers without a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Luckily, simply figuring out how to download the Splatoon 3 demo can make for an easy time in joining the festivities!

Where Can Players Download the Splatoon 3 Demo?

The Splatfest World Premiere is available on the Switch’s eShop, as well as Nintendo’s official website. The demo is listed as a preorder simply because it has not been made active yet; despite appearances, the Splatfest World Premiere does not cost any money. Choosing to “pre-order” the game will simply download it onto your system, getting the files ready for when the preview launches on August 25th. The icon will show up on your Switch, but the game will not launch until its release date rolls around. Come August 25th, you should have no problem starting the Splatfest World Premiere.

The actual Splatfest begins on August 27th, from 9 AM to 9 PM PT. For the first six hours, players will participate in classic turf wars, followed by six hours of the new 4v2v2 mode available in Splatoon 3. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play in the Splatfest, but downloading the demo will provide those without a subscription a free 7-day trial. This will allow anyone to take full advantage of the demo’s training and perks. The Splatfest’s end will mark the end of the demo’s multiplayer battling capabilities, but it’s unknown whether basic training and square exploration will be left in the dust as well. For now, fans should simply look forward to the Splatfest World Premiere and prepare themselves for the latest entry in the Splatoon franchise!

Splatoon 3 will launch as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on September 9, 2022.