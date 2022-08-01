All Splatoon 3 Pre-Order Bonuses

Splatoon 3 is coming in about a month and it does have a few pre-order bonuses worth mentioning. Whether this is your first entry into a Splatoon game or you’re a returning customer, these Splatoon pre-order bonuses are worth getting excited about. Here are all of the pre-order bonuses for Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3 Pre-Order Bonuses

Since Splatoon is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, there will be a Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Model available on August 26th, 2022. This unique Nintendo Switch OLED Model will feature two Splatoon Joy-Cons and a Splatoon Dock. There is also a Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Carrying Case available on September 9th, 2022.

With the fun physical Splatoon 3 pre-order stuff out of the way, Nintendo sadly isn’t offering any pre-order bonuses for Splatoon 3. There are, however, third-party companies that are selling Splatoon 3 with a few pre-order bonuses.

If you pre-order the physical edition of Splatoon 3 at Best Buy, you’ll receive a yellow girl inkling keychain. Or, if you pre-order the physical edition of Splatoon 3 at GameStop, you’ll receive an exclusive sticker set that has all sorts of Splatoon 3 art.

Subjectively the best pre-order bonus for Splatoon 3 is the Walmart pre-order which features a free inkling squid plush. Plus, you get to choose the color between blue, green, pink, or purple. Lastly, if you live in the UK, you can pre-order Splatoon 3 from the My Nintendo Store and receive a draw-string gym bag and squid pin. Just remember, that deal is only available for people living in the UK.

And those are all of the pre-order bonuses for Splatoon 3. If you want to know everything about Splatoon 3 as it releases and after, check out our Splatoon 3 page for more. We’ve covered trailers, the story, exclusive offers, and more. We will be sure to cover more as more information comes out for Splatoon 3, too.

Splatoon 3 will be available on September 3, 2022, on Nintendo Switch.