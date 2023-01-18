Elden Ring Millicent Questline: All Steps and Rewards

Exploring the Lands Between in Elden Ring is a daunting task, especially for those looking to obtain every item in the game. Devoted players need to keep track of important items, bosses, and especially NPCs. One such NPC, Millicent, is the subject of a difficult yet rewarding questline that leads to some powerful items. No matter which ending players go for, anyone making their way through Elden Ring should find Millicent and complete her questline.

Elden Ring — Millicent Questline: All Steps, Paths, and Rewards

Millicent’s quest can only be started once you reach Caelid. Going to its southern area — specifically, just south of Sellia, Town of Sorcery — will lead you to an NPC known as Gowry. He’ll ask you to find a special golden needle guarded by a boss within the nearby rotten swamp. There’s actually a chance you’ll encounter Millicent as an NPC invader in the swamp, but it’s not a requirement and defeating her won’t alter the questline at all. Once you obtain the needle, Gowry will share his knowledge regarding Sellia’s secrets. Re-obtain the needle from him after reloading the area and follow his words to eventually reach the Sellia Backstreets, and follow the path to a nearby church to finally meet Millicent in person.

When you meet Millicent, you’ll have to give her the needle and rest at the nearby Site of Grace. She’ll give you the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom as thanks for your assistance. Once you’ve depleted her dialogue, return to Gowry’s abode to gain some additional dialogue with both Millicent and Gowry after an area reload or two. You should also be able to purchase some spells from Gowry at this point, as well. This will mostly end your time in Caelid from here, but Millicent will appear in a few more places afterwards. You can summon her for the fight against Magma Wyrm Makar, but the next time you’ll meet her in person is at the Erdtree-Grazing Hill Site of Grace in Altus Plateau.

When you reach her new location, she’ll talk about how she wishes to follow Malenia’s path. At this point, you can head to the Shaded Castle just up north in search of the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis. Giving this item to Millicent will allow her to be summoned for a boss fight in Dominula, Windmill Village, the same place where you can find Celebrant weapons. If you’ve already beaten the boss, this won’t affect the questline negatively. Just rest at the nearby Site of Grace it leaves behind and you’ll find Millicent nearby, allowing you to speak to her once more to advance her questline.

As a side note, you can choose to return to Gowry to purchase a new spell from him at this point. Doing so will even earn you an extra gesture for being thorough!

The Split Path in Millicent’s Questline

Your next meeting with Millicent will likely be in the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins in the Mountaintops of the Giants. Afterwards, you’ll be able to speak to her at the Prayer Room in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. From here, you’ll have to defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit found near the Drainage Channel in Elphael. Doing so will allow you to choose between a split path.

Invading Millicent’s world will pit you against her in a duel to the death. If you win, you’ll get Millicent’s Prosthesis , a particularly strong Talisman for fans of Dexterity weapons.

, a particularly strong Talisman for fans of Dexterity weapons. Assisting Millicent will have you fight alongside her against her sisters. This will give you the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia Talisman as well as the Unalloyed Gold Needle, which can be used on the flower that appears after defeating Malenia to create Miquella’s Needle and reward you with a Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. Miquella’s Needle is required to reverse the Frenzied Flame ending.

Either way, you can return to Gowry’s shack at this point and either kill him or loot his corpse to obtain the Flock’s Canvas Talisman. By the end of this quest, if you’ve done everything you can, you’ll obtain three Talismans, a gesture, four spells, and — optionally — a key item that can reverse a game-changing choice you might have made. Because of the decision at the end, you won’t be able to get every Talisman in one go, so consider starting a new journey and choosing the alternate route next time!

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023