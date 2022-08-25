How to Toggle Motion Controls in Splatoon 3

In Splatoon 3, players will be able to duke it out against rival Inklings and Octolings in all-out turf wars. For a limited time, fans can experience this new title early with a special demo available on the eShop. This demo offers a good selection of what to expect, including special new hairstyles and an idea of how the game’s online systems will work. It also gives a glimpse into various options players can adjust. By delving into these options, it’s possible to disable the motion controls found in Splatoon 3, allowing players to tune the camera to their preference.

Where are the Options for the Splatoon 3 Motion Controls?

Adjustments to motion controls can be made in one of two menus: the Equip menu or the game’s regular menu. You can access both in Splatsville, the game’s main hub and lobby. The Equip menu is accessed by pressing the + button, while the regular menu is accessed by pressing X. In the Equip menu, options for motion controls can be found under “Other”, located between the “Shoes” and “Emotes” selections. In the regular menu, the selection can be made under Options.

Splatoon 3 allows you to customize the motion controls based on whether you play in handheld mode or TV/tabletop mode. You can adjust how sensitive the motion controls are, as well as the sensitivity and inversion of the right analog stick. You can also turn off motion controls entirely. Note that since the options for each mode are different, you’ll need to adjust both handheld and TV/tabletop modes to completely disable motion controls. Doing so will allow you to turn the camera up and down using the right analog stick in addition to adjusting whether these vertical movements are inverted. As always, you’ll still be able to center the camera in-game by using Y. Change the settings to fit your preferences and ink your way to the top!

Splatoon 3 will launch as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on September 9, 2022.