How does SplatNet 3 work and How To Connect It To Splatoon 3?

As you get ready to take to the battlefield once more in Splatoon 3, you’ll need to make sure that your multiplayer games go as smoothly as possible. While the Nintendo Switch may not have native voice chat, there are a few ways to get around that, and one of the best ways to do that is by utilizing SplatNet3.

What exactly is SplatNet3, you may be asking? Well, let’s get into the details, so you know exactly what you’re looking forward to, and how you’ll be able to connect it to your new favorite multiplayer splatter. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Splatoon 3’s new SplatNet3, and how to connect it to your Nintendo Switch!

SplatNet3 – What Is It?

If you’re looking to jump into a game of Splatoon 3, voice chat is one of the most important things that you can use. Especially if you’re looking to communicate with your team to run specific routes, or to focus on something in Salmon Run. Using the Nintendo Switch Online application on your phone, you’ll be able to access and use SplatNet3 to get the upper hand on your opponents, in more ways than one.

The first thing that you’ll need to do is make sure that you have a valid Nintendo Switch Online Membership. If you don’t, you won’t be able to utilize all of the features. Once you have checked that, you’ll be able to access SplatNet3 with your phone, allowing you to do quite a few exciting things.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some gear that isn’t available anywhere else, you’ll need to make sure that you have SplatNet3 connected to your Switch. After you have ordered your gear, you’ll be able to talk to a specific character in the square that will then receive your items, and allow you to equip them. If you’re also looking to view battle replays or see your stats after a hard fight, you’ll be able to do that all in one place.

You’ll also be able to see which of your friends are online and playing the game, making matchmaking easier than ever. The best part of all of this, however, is that the app doesn’t cost anything, and is hooked up to your Switch in the easiest way possible. After downloading the Nintendo Switch Online application on your mobile device of choice, you’ll have instant access to this portion of the application as soon as the game is available to purchase and play.

Splatoon 3 will be available on September 9th, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2022