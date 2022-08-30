Splatoon 3 offers plenty of customization for players to enjoy. Different playable races and alternate hairstyles make up a fraction of this game’s personalization features, and those are only cosmetic options. Where Splatoon 3 truly shines is in its wide selection of weapons. If someone wants to dominate PVP turf wars or take down foes in the game’s single-player story mode, knowing the ins and outs of each weapon is the only option. Players should take a close look at all weapons in Splatoon 3 if they don’t want to get splatted without a second thought!
This article is up to date as of August 2022 and the Splatfest Demo’s completion. We’ll continue to update this article when the game goes live, and as future updates add new weapons!
All Confirmed/Current Weapons in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 separates its weapons into 11 categories. These categories are Shooters, Rollers, Chargers, Sloshers, Splatlings, Dualies, Brellas, Blasters, Brushes, Stringers, and Splatanas. As fans of the Splatoon franchise might already know, it’s not a stretch to expect that entirely new categories might be added to the game in future updates. Each weapon comes with its own sub and special weapons. Even similar weapons can end up being pretty different when considering these changes!
Here’s every weapon found in the Splatfest demo, showcased in official screenshots, or confirmed officially:
- Shooters
- Splattershot Jr. / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Big Bubbler
- Aerospray MG / Sub: Fizzy Bomb / Special: Reefslider
- Splattershot / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Trizooka
- .52 Gal / Sub: Splash Wall / Special: Killer Wail 5.1
- N-ZAP ’85 / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Tacticooler
- Splattershot Pro / Sub: Angle Shooter / Special: Crab Tank
- .96 Gal
- H-3 Nozzlenoze
- Jet Squelcher
- Splash-o-matic
- Sploosh-o-matic
- Rollers
- Splat Roller / Sub: Curling Bomb / Special: Big Bubblet
- Dynamo Roller / Sub: Sprinkler / Special: Tacticooler
- Gold Dynamo Roller
- Carbon Roller
- Chargers
- Splat Charger / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Ink Vac
- Splatterscope / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Ink Vac
- E-liter 4k / Sub: Ink Mine / Special: Wave Breaker
- E-liter 4k Scope / Sub: Ink Mine / Special: Wave Breaker
- Classic Squiffer
- Sloshers
- Slosher / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Triple Inkstrike
- Tri-Slosher / Sub: Toxic Mist / Special: Inkjet
- Explosher
- Sloshing Machine
- Splatlings
- Heavy Splatling / Sub: Sprinkler / Special: Wave Breaker
- Hydra Splatling / Sub: Autobomb / Special: Booyah Bomb
- Dualies
- Splat Dualies / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Crab Tank
- Dark Tetra Dualies / Sub: Autobomb / Special: Reefslider
- Dapple Dualies
- Dualie Squelchers
- Glooga Dualies
- Brellas
- Splat Brella / Sub: Sprinkler / Special: Triple Inkstrike
- Tenta Brella / Sub: Squid Beakon / Special: Ink Vac
- Undercover Brella
- Blasters
- Blaster / Sub: Autobomb / Special: Big Bubbler
- Luna Blaster / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Zipcaster
- Clash Blaster
- Range Blaster
- Rapid Blaster
- Rapid Blaster Pro
- Brushes
- Inkbrush / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Killer Wail 5.1
- Octobrush / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Zipcaster
- Stringers
- Tri-Stringer / Sub: Toxic Mist / Special: Killer Wail 5.1
- Splatanas
- Splatana Wiper / Sub: Torpedo / Special: Ultra Stamp
- Splatana Stamper
Any weapons without a listed sub or special were not made available in the Splatfest demo. Unlisted weapons were not shown in official trailers, promotional material, or screenshots. As mentioned, this article will update with a more complete list of weapons – as well as unlock conditions – when the game reaches its official release. It will also be updated as new gear is added to Splatoon 3 over time. Keep your eye out for the best weapon combos and abilities, and no one in all of Splatsville will stop you on your path to becoming a pro!
Splatoon 3 will launch as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on September 9, 2022.