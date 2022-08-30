Splatoon 3 offers plenty of customization for players to enjoy. Different playable races and alternate hairstyles make up a fraction of this game’s personalization features, and those are only cosmetic options. Where Splatoon 3 truly shines is in its wide selection of weapons. If someone wants to dominate PVP turf wars or take down foes in the game’s single-player story mode, knowing the ins and outs of each weapon is the only option. Players should take a close look at all weapons in Splatoon 3 if they don’t want to get splatted without a second thought!

This article is up to date as of August 2022 and the Splatfest Demo’s completion. We’ll continue to update this article when the game goes live, and as future updates add new weapons!

All Confirmed/Current Weapons in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 separates its weapons into 11 categories. These categories are Shooters, Rollers, Chargers, Sloshers, Splatlings, Dualies, Brellas, Blasters, Brushes, Stringers, and Splatanas. As fans of the Splatoon franchise might already know, it’s not a stretch to expect that entirely new categories might be added to the game in future updates. Each weapon comes with its own sub and special weapons. Even similar weapons can end up being pretty different when considering these changes!

Here’s every weapon found in the Splatfest demo, showcased in official screenshots, or confirmed officially:

Shooters Splattershot Jr. / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Big Bubbler Aerospray MG / Sub: Fizzy Bomb / Special: Reefslider Splattershot / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Trizooka .52 Gal / Sub: Splash Wall / Special: Killer Wail 5.1 N-ZAP ’85 / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Tacticooler Splattershot Pro / Sub: Angle Shooter / Special: Crab Tank .96 Gal H-3 Nozzlenoze Jet Squelcher Splash-o-matic Sploosh-o-matic

Rollers Splat Roller / Sub: Curling Bomb / Special: Big Bubblet Dynamo Roller / Sub: Sprinkler / Special: Tacticooler Gold Dynamo Roller Carbon Roller

Chargers Splat Charger / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Ink Vac Splatterscope / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Ink Vac E-liter 4k / Sub: Ink Mine / Special: Wave Breaker E-liter 4k Scope / Sub: Ink Mine / Special: Wave Breaker Classic Squiffer

Sloshers Slosher / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Triple Inkstrike Tri-Slosher / Sub: Toxic Mist / Special: Inkjet Explosher Sloshing Machine

Splatlings Heavy Splatling / Sub: Sprinkler / Special: Wave Breaker Hydra Splatling / Sub: Autobomb / Special: Booyah Bomb

Dualies Splat Dualies / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Crab Tank Dark Tetra Dualies / Sub: Autobomb / Special: Reefslider Dapple Dualies Dualie Squelchers Glooga Dualies

Brellas Splat Brella / Sub: Sprinkler / Special: Triple Inkstrike Tenta Brella / Sub: Squid Beakon / Special: Ink Vac Undercover Brella

Blasters Blaster / Sub: Autobomb / Special: Big Bubbler Luna Blaster / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Zipcaster Clash Blaster Range Blaster Rapid Blaster Rapid Blaster Pro

Brushes Inkbrush / Sub: Splat Bomb / Special: Killer Wail 5.1 Octobrush / Sub: Suction Bomb / Special: Zipcaster

Stringers Tri-Stringer / Sub: Toxic Mist / Special: Killer Wail 5.1

Splatanas Splatana Wiper / Sub: Torpedo / Special: Ultra Stamp Splatana Stamper



Any weapons without a listed sub or special were not made available in the Splatfest demo. Unlisted weapons were not shown in official trailers, promotional material, or screenshots. As mentioned, this article will update with a more complete list of weapons – as well as unlock conditions – when the game reaches its official release. It will also be updated as new gear is added to Splatoon 3 over time. Keep your eye out for the best weapon combos and abilities, and no one in all of Splatsville will stop you on your path to becoming a pro!

Splatoon 3 will launch as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on September 9, 2022.