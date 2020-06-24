Game Guides

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Achievement List

Every achievement in Battle for Bikini Bottom.

June 24th, 2020 by Diego Perez

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated brings back the cult classic 2003 platformer with updated visuals, a remastered soundtrack, and all-new content. For those of you playing the game on Xbox One, there are a ton of achievements to earn. Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is not a difficult game, but finding and obtaining all of the game’s collectibles can take quite some time. There are a ton of golden spatulas, lost socks, and pairs of golden underwear to collect, and getting every achievement requires you to find all of them. This is the full SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated achievement list.

There are 32 achievements in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and each of them is listed below.

  • Jellyfish Jam (10G) – Defeat King Jellyfish
  • Spatula Seeker (10G) – Collect 10 Golden Spatulas
  • Time For Tutorial (10G) – Collect Everything in SpongeBob’s House
  • Squirrel Smasher (15G) – Defeat 100 robots as Sandy
  • Star Smasher (15G) – Defeat 100 robots as Patrick
  • Sponge Smasher (15G) Defeat 100 robots as SpongeBob
  • Life’s as extreme as you wanna make it! (30G) – Clear all the Ski slopes in Sand Mountain
  • Hello, Bikini Bottom (15G) – Find all the Golden Spatulas in Bikini Bottom
  • Sock Getter (10G) – Find 15 of Patrick’s Socks
  • Surf’s Up! (20G) – Finish the main missions of Goo Lagoon
  • Jellyfishing (10G) – Complete Squidward’s Mission in Jellyfish Fields
  • Uptown and Downton (10G) – Complete Mrs. Puff’s Mission in Downtown Bikini Bottom
  • Hit Rock Bottom (20G) – Finish the main missions of Rock Bottom
  • Keep it Rolling (20G) – Complete the Rolling Ball Puzzle in Mermalair
  • Kelp Forest of Fear (30G) – Find all the Lost Campers in Kelp Forest
  • Ship Shape (15G) – Reclaim the Flying Dutchman’s ship in the Flying Dutchman’s Graveyard
  • Sleepy Time (15G) – Find all Golden Spatulas in the SpongeBob’s Dream level
  • Robot Encyclopedia (30G) – Destroy at least one type of every robot in the game while playing the campaign. Bosses don’t count.
  • Shrimp Catcher (15G) – Defeat Prawn in the Mermalair
  • Shanghaied (15G) – Defeat the Flying Dutchman
  • The Small Does Not Rule (30G) – Defeat Robo-Plankton and neutralize SpongeBot SteelPants’ Brain
  • Are You Ready Now? (20G) – Talk to Squidward 10 times as SpongeBob
  • Super Spatula Seeker (20G) – Get 25 Golden Spatulas
  • Ultra Spatula Seeker (30G) – Get 50 Golden Spatulas
  • Mega Spatula Seeker (50G) – Get 75 Golden Spatulas
  • Super Ultra Mega Spatula Seeker (100G) – Get all 100 Golden Spatulas
  • Sock Concert (20G) – Find half (40) of Patrick’s Socks
  • Sock Opera (50G) – Find all (80) of Patrick’s Socks
  • Sweet Victory (20G) – Defeat Robo-Sandy in the Poseidome
  • Toxic Terror (30G) – Defeat Robo-Patrick in the Industrial Park
  • SpongeBob vs SpongeBob! (100G) – Defeat SpongeBot SteelPants in the Chum Bucket Lab
  • 100% SpongeBob (200G) – Get 100% completion. All golden spatulas and all socks.

