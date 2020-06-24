SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated brings back the cult classic 2003 platformer with updated visuals, a remastered soundtrack, and all-new content. For those of you playing the game on Xbox One, there are a ton of achievements to earn. Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is not a difficult game, but finding and obtaining all of the game’s collectibles can take quite some time. There are a ton of golden spatulas, lost socks, and pairs of golden underwear to collect, and getting every achievement requires you to find all of them. This is the full SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated achievement list.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Achievement List
There are 32 achievements in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and each of them is listed below.
- Jellyfish Jam (10G) – Defeat King Jellyfish
- Spatula Seeker (10G) – Collect 10 Golden Spatulas
- Time For Tutorial (10G) – Collect Everything in SpongeBob’s House
- Squirrel Smasher (15G) – Defeat 100 robots as Sandy
- Star Smasher (15G) – Defeat 100 robots as Patrick
- Sponge Smasher (15G) Defeat 100 robots as SpongeBob
- Life’s as extreme as you wanna make it! (30G) – Clear all the Ski slopes in Sand Mountain
- Hello, Bikini Bottom (15G) – Find all the Golden Spatulas in Bikini Bottom
- Sock Getter (10G) – Find 15 of Patrick’s Socks
- Surf’s Up! (20G) – Finish the main missions of Goo Lagoon
- Jellyfishing (10G) – Complete Squidward’s Mission in Jellyfish Fields
- Uptown and Downton (10G) – Complete Mrs. Puff’s Mission in Downtown Bikini Bottom
- Hit Rock Bottom (20G) – Finish the main missions of Rock Bottom
- Keep it Rolling (20G) – Complete the Rolling Ball Puzzle in Mermalair
- Kelp Forest of Fear (30G) – Find all the Lost Campers in Kelp Forest
- Ship Shape (15G) – Reclaim the Flying Dutchman’s ship in the Flying Dutchman’s Graveyard
- Sleepy Time (15G) – Find all Golden Spatulas in the SpongeBob’s Dream level
- Robot Encyclopedia (30G) – Destroy at least one type of every robot in the game while playing the campaign. Bosses don’t count.
- Shrimp Catcher (15G) – Defeat Prawn in the Mermalair
- Shanghaied (15G) – Defeat the Flying Dutchman
- The Small Does Not Rule (30G) – Defeat Robo-Plankton and neutralize SpongeBot SteelPants’ Brain
- Are You Ready Now? (20G) – Talk to Squidward 10 times as SpongeBob
- Super Spatula Seeker (20G) – Get 25 Golden Spatulas
- Ultra Spatula Seeker (30G) – Get 50 Golden Spatulas
- Mega Spatula Seeker (50G) – Get 75 Golden Spatulas
- Super Ultra Mega Spatula Seeker (100G) – Get all 100 Golden Spatulas
- Sock Concert (20G) – Find half (40) of Patrick’s Socks
- Sock Opera (50G) – Find all (80) of Patrick’s Socks
- Sweet Victory (20G) – Defeat Robo-Sandy in the Poseidome
- Toxic Terror (30G) – Defeat Robo-Patrick in the Industrial Park
- SpongeBob vs SpongeBob! (100G) – Defeat SpongeBot SteelPants in the Chum Bucket Lab
- 100% SpongeBob (200G) – Get 100% completion. All golden spatulas and all socks.