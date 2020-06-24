Game Guides

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Trophy List

Every trophy in Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

June 24th, 2020 by Diego Perez

SpongeBob-SquarePants-Battle-for-Bikini-Bottom

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated brings back the cult classic 2003 platformer with updated visuals, a remastered soundtrack, and all-new content. For those of you playing the game on Xbox One, there are a ton of trophies to earn. Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is not a difficult game, but finding and obtaining all of the game’s collectibles can take quite some time. There are a ton of golden spatulas, lost socks, and pairs of golden underwear to collect, and getting every trophy requires you to find all of them. This is the full SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated trophy list.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Trophy List

There are 33 trophies in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and each of them is listed below.

  • Neptune’s Spatula (Platinum) – Get all the other trophies for the game
  • Jellyfish Jam (Bronze) – Defeat Jellyfish King
  • Spatula Seeker (Bronze) – Collect 10 Golden Spatulas
  • Time For Tutorial (Bronze) – Collect Everything in SpongeBob’s House
  • Squirrel Smasher (Bronze) – Defeat 100 robots as Sandy
  • Star Smasher (Bronze) – Defeat 100 robots as Patrick
  • Sponge Smasher (Bronze) – Defeat 100 robots as SpongeBob
  • Life’s as extreme as you wanna make it! (Bronze) – Clear all the Ski slopes in Sand Mountain
  • Hello, Bikini Bottom (Bronze) – Find all the Golden Spatulas in Bikini Bottom
  • Sock Getter (Bronze) – Find 15 of Patrick’s Socks
  • Surf’s Up! (Bronze) – Finish the main missions of Goo Lagoon
  • Jellyfishing (Bronze) – Complete Squidward’s Mission in Jellyfish Fields
  • Uptown and Downton (Bronze) – Complete Mrs. Puff’s Mission in Downtown Bikini Bottom
  • Hit Rock Bottom (Bronze) – Finish the main missions of Rock Bottom
  • Keep it Rolling (Bronze) – Complete the Rolling Ball Puzzle in Mermalair
  • Kelp Forest of Fear (Bronze) – Find all the Lost Campers in Kelp Forest
  • Ship Shape (Bronze) – Reclaim the Flying Dutchman’s ship in the Flying Dutchman’s Graveyard
  • Sleepy Time (Bronze) – Find all Golden Spatulas in the SpongeBob’s Dream level
  • Robot Encyclopedia (Bronze) – Destroy at least one type of every robot in the game while playing the campaign. Bosses don’t count.
  • Shrimp Catcher (Bronze) – Defeat Prawn in the Mermalair
  • Shanghaied (Bronze) – Defeat the Flying Dutchman
  • The Small Does Not Rule (Gold) – Defeat Robo-Plankton and neutralize SpongeBot SteelPants’ Brain
  • Are You Ready Now? (Bronze) – Talk to Squidward 10 times as SpongeBob
  • Super Spatula Seeker (Silver) – Get 25 Golden Spatulas
  • Ultra Spatula Seeker (Silver) – Get 50 Golden Spatulas
  • Mega Spatula Seeker (Gold) – Get 75 Golden Spatulas
  • Super Ultra Mega Spatula Seeker (Gold) – Get all 100 Golden Spatulas
  • Sock Concert (Gold) – Find half (40) of Patrick’s Socks
  • Sock Opera (Gold) – Find all (80) of Patrick’s Socks
  • Sweet Victory (Silver) – Defeat Robo-Sandy in the Poseidome
  • Toxic Terror (Silver) – Defeat Robo-Patrick in the Industrial Park
  • SpongeBob vs SpongeBob! (Silver) – Defeat SpongeBot SteelPants in the Chum Bucket Lab
  • 100% SpongeBob (Gold) – Get 100% completion. All golden spatulas and all socks.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like