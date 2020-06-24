SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated brings back the cult classic 2003 platformer with updated visuals, a remastered soundtrack, and all-new content. For those of you playing the game on Xbox One, there are a ton of trophies to earn. Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated is not a difficult game, but finding and obtaining all of the game’s collectibles can take quite some time. There are a ton of golden spatulas, lost socks, and pairs of golden underwear to collect, and getting every trophy requires you to find all of them. This is the full SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated trophy list.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Trophy List
There are 33 trophies in SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, and each of them is listed below.
- Neptune’s Spatula (Platinum) – Get all the other trophies for the game
- Jellyfish Jam (Bronze) – Defeat Jellyfish King
- Spatula Seeker (Bronze) – Collect 10 Golden Spatulas
- Time For Tutorial (Bronze) – Collect Everything in SpongeBob’s House
- Squirrel Smasher (Bronze) – Defeat 100 robots as Sandy
- Star Smasher (Bronze) – Defeat 100 robots as Patrick
- Sponge Smasher (Bronze) – Defeat 100 robots as SpongeBob
- Life’s as extreme as you wanna make it! (Bronze) – Clear all the Ski slopes in Sand Mountain
- Hello, Bikini Bottom (Bronze) – Find all the Golden Spatulas in Bikini Bottom
- Sock Getter (Bronze) – Find 15 of Patrick’s Socks
- Surf’s Up! (Bronze) – Finish the main missions of Goo Lagoon
- Jellyfishing (Bronze) – Complete Squidward’s Mission in Jellyfish Fields
- Uptown and Downton (Bronze) – Complete Mrs. Puff’s Mission in Downtown Bikini Bottom
- Hit Rock Bottom (Bronze) – Finish the main missions of Rock Bottom
- Keep it Rolling (Bronze) – Complete the Rolling Ball Puzzle in Mermalair
- Kelp Forest of Fear (Bronze) – Find all the Lost Campers in Kelp Forest
- Ship Shape (Bronze) – Reclaim the Flying Dutchman’s ship in the Flying Dutchman’s Graveyard
- Sleepy Time (Bronze) – Find all Golden Spatulas in the SpongeBob’s Dream level
- Robot Encyclopedia (Bronze) – Destroy at least one type of every robot in the game while playing the campaign. Bosses don’t count.
- Shrimp Catcher (Bronze) – Defeat Prawn in the Mermalair
- Shanghaied (Bronze) – Defeat the Flying Dutchman
- The Small Does Not Rule (Gold) – Defeat Robo-Plankton and neutralize SpongeBot SteelPants’ Brain
- Are You Ready Now? (Bronze) – Talk to Squidward 10 times as SpongeBob
- Super Spatula Seeker (Silver) – Get 25 Golden Spatulas
- Ultra Spatula Seeker (Silver) – Get 50 Golden Spatulas
- Mega Spatula Seeker (Gold) – Get 75 Golden Spatulas
- Super Ultra Mega Spatula Seeker (Gold) – Get all 100 Golden Spatulas
- Sock Concert (Gold) – Find half (40) of Patrick’s Socks
- Sock Opera (Gold) – Find all (80) of Patrick’s Socks
- Sweet Victory (Silver) – Defeat Robo-Sandy in the Poseidome
- Toxic Terror (Silver) – Defeat Robo-Patrick in the Industrial Park
- SpongeBob vs SpongeBob! (Silver) – Defeat SpongeBot SteelPants in the Chum Bucket Lab
- 100% SpongeBob (Gold) – Get 100% completion. All golden spatulas and all socks.