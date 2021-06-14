Fans of the STALKER series rejoice! While we were well aware of its existence, yesterday the team at GSC Game World gave us our first gameplay trailer of STALKER 2. And with that, the game will be releasing on April 28, 2022 for both PC and Xbox Series X|S. With just how stunningly beautiful the game looked in its first trailer, you may be worried as to what sort of machine you’ll need to run it. No need to worry though, as the team has officially released the STALKER 2 minimum and recommended system requirements on their official blog, which can be found below.

STALKER 2 System Requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Disc space: 150GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Disc space: 150GB

These specs may seem like a lot, but they’re fairly standard for top-of-the-line games releasing now. The heightened level of quality means a beefier machine is needed, especially to run the game with ray-tracing enabled. And while it isn’t listed here, it’s important to note that the Steam page recommends an SSD. Once again, seeing as this is a top-of-the-line title, that sort of thing is to be expected. The power needed means those load times will be night and day.

STALKER 2 is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S next year. For more details regarding the title, check out the full blog linked above.