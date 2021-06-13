STALKER 2 Will Launch April 2022 as a Timed Xbox Console Exclusive

STALKER 2 will launch April of next year as a timed Xbox console exclusive, announced during today’s Xbox and Bethesda E3 Showcase. The news was followed by a gameplay trailer that highlighted different gameplay segments, alongside the fancy ray tracing tech and enhanced next-gen graphics. Say what you will about the gameplay, but STALKER 2 is looking to be a dazzler.

It wasn’t specified if the captured footage was on PC or the Xbox Series X, but what was shown off was pretty damn gorgeous (for a game set in a fallout-covered hellscape). The ray tracing was shown off, and the footage was running at 60 frames-per-second. While I have my doubts the capture was from the Xbox Series X, if that’s indeed where it came from then STALKER 2 could be one of the first true next-gen titles we’ve seen on Xbox.

STALKER 2 will release April 28th, 2022 on both Xbox Series X|S and on PC. It will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. The game will eventually release on PlayStation, and we’ll share that date once we know it.

June 13th, 2021