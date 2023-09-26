Starfield Adhesive Farming Guide: Best Locations to Get Adhesive Fast and Cheap

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Resources are essential in Starfield as they can be used for weapon upgrades and research purposes. The problem is that resources are very scarce and can be challenging to find. One of the rarest resources is Adhesives. This guide will explain the best places and ways to farm Adhesives fast in Starfield.

How to Get Adhesive Fast and Cheap in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The best and cheapest way to farm Adhesive in Starfield is by creating an outpost with a Greenhouse on a planet that contains Sweetwater Cactus. I recommend building the outpost on Gagarin in the Alpha Centauri system, filled with Sweetwater Cacti.

How to Build a Greenhouse for Adhesives in Starfield

Before you can start making your Greenhouse farm Adhesive in Starfield, you must unlock level 1 in Botany. Botany is in the second tier of Science, meaning you’ll have to progress there first.

To get a Greenhouse up and running and producing Adhesives, you’ll need three main components: Greenhouse, Extractor Water Vapor, and Wind Turbine. Below, you can learn which materials you need for each.

Greenhouse

3x Reactive Gauges (1x Aluminum, 1x Iron)

5x Adaptive Frames (2x Aluminum, 1x Copper)

4x Fluorine

3x Sealant

Extractor – Water Vapor

5x Aluminum

3x Benzene

4x Membrane

Wind Turbine

5x Aluminum

3x Nickel

2x Cobalt

Related: Where to Get Structural Material in Starfield

Once you create the outpost with a Greenhouse, your next step is to scan the Sweetwater Cacti enough times until it’s 100% scanned. Doing this will allow you to develop it in the Greenhouse. This info will show up in the control panel of the building.

After hooking water to the Greenhouse and building the necessary infrastructure, it will start to produce Adhesive. You can then go to bed or wait to pass the time, speeding up the amount of Adhesive your Greenhouse produces.

Farm Adhesives from Vendors

Another way to get Adhesive is by visiting vendors with them in stock. The Vendor on Titan in New Homestead in the Sol System usually has Adhesives in stock. Also, you can visit Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, Amoli Bava in New Atlantis, or UC Exchange in Cydonia.

While this will cost you credits, it’s a great way to get an ample supply if you can afford it. Buy all the Adhesives from the vendor and then wait or sleep 48 local in-game hours to restock the vendor’s inventory.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023