Where to Get Structural in Starfield

Are you trying to find Structural materials in Starfield? This vital resource is used for research and building essential structures in your outpost. Finding any item in the game can be tricky if you are unsure where to look. This guide will cover where to get Structural materials in Starfield.

How to Find Structural Resource in Starfield

The best way to get Structural materials in Starfield is by purchasing them from vendors across the Star systems. When visiting any city or town, talk to the nearest vendor and scroll down to their resource section. Scroll down until you reach Structural (the list is in alphabetical order).

The downfall is that not all vendors sell Structural consistently, although a few tend to have them more than others. You will find the best luck checking the vendor in Cydonia, Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis, and the Distribution Center in New Atlantis Commercial District. Just be wary that this resource is costly, so have a lot of credits on you.

If you visit a Vendor and they do not have Structural on them, wait for 48 hours and revisit them. You can wait by sleeping on a bed or sitting on any chair you can find. Waiting for 48 local hours will restock the vendor’s inventory and possibly add Structural to the resources section.

Find Structural Through Looting

Another way to get Structural is encountering it naturally by playing through the game’s missions. Structural materials are actually quite common to come across, and you’ll have great luck finding them in enemy bases, outposts, storage containers, etc.

Find Structural By Scanning Planets

The last way to get Structural materials in Starfield is by scanning planets with your Hand Scanner. Using the scanner on Flora and Fauna, you will be able to see what resources are provided when you harvest. If you see “Structural” listed in the resources, go ahead and harvest to add it to your inventory.

