The crafting system in Starfield allows players to create unique outposts, living spaces, weapons, and more. Resources are the foundation of the crafting system, and some resources can be challenging to locate. Lubricant is one resource that players will use quite frequently, so it’s essential to know where to find it. This guide will cover where to get Lubricant in Starfield.

Best Places to Get Lubricant in Starfield

The best way to get Lubricant in Starfield is by purchasing it from vendors across the galaxy. In my adventures, more often than not, a vendor had Lubricant on hand, but there are a few places where I had the most luck. Below is a list of the best vendors to purchase Lubricant from.

Jemison Mercantile – New Atlantis (Alpha Centauri Star System)

– New Atlantis (Alpha Centauri Star System) UC Exchange – Cydonia (Sol Star System)

– Cydonia (Sol Star System) Shepherd’s General Store – Akila City (Cheyenne Star System)

– Akila City (Cheyenne Star System) Newill’s Goods – Akila City (Cheyenne Star System)

– Akila City (Cheyenne Star System) Newill’s Goods – Neon (Volii Star System)

Each one of these vendors generally has Lubricant available for you to purchase. If you visit one of these vendors and Lubricant is not in stock, head to any bed or chair and wait for 48 local hours. In other words, rest for the maximum amount of times twice and then revisit the vendor. Remember that sometimes the vendor’s inventory can change, so keep resting until they have Lubricant in stock.

Get Lubricant By Scanning Planets

Another way to get Lubricant in Starfield is by exploring planets and using your Scanner. Scanning the surface area of planets for Flora or Fauna and interacting with them can reward you with the Lubricant resource.

What is Lubricant Used For in Starfield?

Lubricant is mainly used for research purposes and can lead to you unlocking more mods for both weapons and spacesuits. If you want to make your character as strong as possible, having a good supply of Lubricant on hand can help you reach that goal.

If you have yet to add habs on your spaceship for easy access to research and mod benches, check out our guide on successfully adding them to your ship!

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2023