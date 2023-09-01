Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starting your space exploration journey in Starfield can be tricky as your ship will likely get damaged. However, the safety of your crew and the success of your mission depend on keeping your ship in good condition. To repair any damage that happens, you’ll need Ship Parts. However, finding them can be challenging since only a few vendors sell them. Therefore, knowing where to buy these parts is crucial to prevent your ship from getting destroyed and prevent your crew from meeting a nasty end. Here’s where to buy ship parts in Starfield so you can always repair your ship when in space.

Where to Get Ship Parts in Starfield

Here’s where to buy Ship Parts in New Atlantis:

Jemison Mercantile – Spaceport

Here’s where to buy Ship Parts in Cydonia:

UC Exchange – Central Hub

If you want to stock up on more Ship Parts than either of these vendors sell, don’t forget that you can refresh store inventories in Starfield to purchase as many as you want!

Where to Buy Ship Parts in New Atlantis

There is only one location you can purchase Ship Parts at in New Atlantis.

Jemison Mercantile

The Jemison Mercantile store in the Spaceport of New Atlantis is the easiest and quickest place to buy Digipicks in Starfield. Once you exit your ship, head down the path and turn left. You’ll go past The Viewport on your left and will see the Jemison Mercantile in front of you. Head inside and speak with Amoli Brava. You will find Ship Parts in the Aid category of the shop for 1250 credits each.

Where to Buy Ship Parts in Cydonia

There is only one location you can purchase Ship Parts at in Cydonia.

UC Exchange – Cydonia

If you need to purchase more Ship Parts than what is available at Jemison Mercantile, you can go to Cydonia to purchase more. Once there, go to the UC Exchange shop on the main level of the Central Hub, which Denis Averin runs. Open the shop and head to the Aid section to find Ship Parts for 1250 Credits each.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023