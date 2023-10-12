Starfield Argon Locations: Best Planet & Vendors for Argon

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Argon is a gas resource in Starfield that can be used in research and development for crafting new items. It’s one of the rarer resources, making farming it quite difficult. If you need help finding Argon, you have come to the right place. This guide will cover the best vendors and planets to get Argon in Starfield.

Best Planets to Farm Argon in Starfield

Two planets should be your go-to spot to farm Argon in Starfield. These two are Nesoi in the Olympus Star System and Umbriel orbiting Uranus in the Sol system. Taking a quick trip around the surface of these two planets, and with your scanner out, will lead you to find Argon Vents. Argon Vents can be harvested to collect the Argon gas resource.

Other planets out there have a chance for Argon to spawn. However, I had the best luck finding them abundance on Nesoi and Umbriel.

Best Vendors to Buy Argon in Starfield

The better way to farm Argon is by visiting vendors across the galaxy. The great thing about vendors is that their inventory restocks when you wait for 48 in-game hours. This means you can consistently visit them regularly and stock up on the resource of your choice. You can wait by sitting in a chair or lying down on the bed on your starship.

Three vendors stand out when it comes to purchasing Argon resources. Check them all out below.

Jemison Mercantile: New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri Star System)

New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri Star System) Mining League: Neon City on Volii Alpha (Volii Star System)

Neon City on Volii Alpha (Volii Star System) Trade Authorities: Numerous Locations

All Trade Authority Locations in Starfield

Trade Authorities are a mixed bag, as they often change their inventory. If you do want to check them out, we have all Trade Authority locations listed below.

The Well Trade Authority: New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri Star System)

New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri Star System) The Den Trade Authority: Orbit around Chthonia (Wolf Star System)

Orbit around Chthonia (Wolf Star System) Cydonia Trade Authority: Mars (Sol Star System)

Mars (Sol Star System) Akila City Trade Authority: Akila (Cheyenne Star System)

Akila (Cheyenne Star System) Neon Trade Authority: Neon in Volii Alpha (Volii Star System)

Neon in Volii Alpha (Volii Star System) The Key Trade Authority: Crimson Fleet home base (Kryx Star System)

With all the locations mentioned in this guide, you should have no trouble finding Argon for your research needs!

