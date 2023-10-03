Starfield Copper Locations: Best Planet & Vendors for Copper

Copper is a common resource in Starfield that you will use in a variety of recipes for crafting. This crafting resource stands out due to its potential to help create energy, making outposts work more efficiently. You may be wondering about the best places to find Copper in the game, so we have you covered. Here are the best planets and vendors to get Copper in Starfield.

Best Planets to Farm Copper in Starfield

You’ll frequently encounter Copper as you explore the game’s many planets. For farming purposes, we have compiled a list of the top planets with this resource in more areas when compared to other planets in the game. Here are the best planets to find Copper in Starfield.

Ariel – Sol Star System

– Sol Star System Rhea – Sol Star System

– Sol Star System Titania – Sol Star System

– Sol Star System Zamka – Alpha Centauri Star System

– Alpha Centauri Star System Niira – Narion Star System

– Narion Star System Cruth – Narion Star System

– Narion Star System Procyon III – Procyon A Star System

– Procyon A Star System Agamon A – Cheyenne Star System

– Cheyenne Star System Agamon B – Cheyenne Star System

– Cheyenne Star System Agamon D – Cheyenne Star System

Know that when scanning these planets, Copper will show up as “Cu” and be represented by a green color on your scanner.

Best Vendors to Farm Copper in Starfield

If you’re like me, you don’t want to make the trip to planets and mine Copper, as this can be time-consuming. Instead, a faster way is to buy the entire stock of Copper from vendors, resting for 48 in-game hours, and then repurchase the whole stock. This method is the fastest way to farm any resource in the game. Here are the best vendors to buy Copper in Starfield.

Jemison Mercantile – New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri)

– New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri) UC Distribution Center – Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri)

– Commercial District of New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri) Mining League Shop – Neon City on Volii Alpha (Volii)

– Neon City on Volii Alpha (Volii) Midtown Minerals – Akila City on Akila (Cheyenne)

There you have it: the best planets and vendors to get Copper in Starfield. With this information, you can make all the wires and electricity needed to run your outpost efficiently!

