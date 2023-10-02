Starfield Tungsten Locations: Best Planets & Vendor Locations for Tungsten

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to farm Tungsten in Starfield, you have come to the right place. While Tungsten isn’t the rarest resource and can be easy to come by, it can still be frusturating to farm if you need help knowing where to look, considering the game’s massive size. Look no further as we will review the best planets and vendors to farm Tungsten in Starfield.

Best Planets to Farm Tungsten in Starfield

Tungsten can be found by using the scanner and scanning the surface. A specific color on the scanner represents each resource; for Tungsten, the color is grey. Once you find Tungsten, it can be mined using the Cutter, instantly adding it to your resource inventory. Below are the best planets to farm Tungsten in Starfield.

Titan – Orbiting Saturn in the Sol Star System

– Orbiting Saturn in the Sol Star System Pluto – Sol Star System

– Sol Star System Heilo – Orbiting Montara in the Cheyenne Star System

– Orbiting Montara in the Cheyenne Star System Thren – Orbiting Montara in the Cheyenne Star System

Best Vendors to Farm Tungsten in Starfield

Players can farm a ton of Tungsten by purchasing it from vendors, waiting 48 in-game local hours, and purchasing it again. Waiting for 48 local hours, by either sleeping in a bed or sitting in a chair, refills a vendor’s inventory, allowing Tungsten to become available and in stock again. Below is a compiled list of the best vendors to farm Tungsten from.

Jemison Mercantile – New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri)

– New Atlantis on Jemison (Alpha Centauri) UC Distribution Center – New Atlantis Commercial District on Jemison (Alpha Centauri)

– New Atlantis Commercial District on Jemison (Alpha Centauri) UC Exchange – Cydonia on Mars (Sol)

– Cydonia on Mars (Sol) Mining League Shop – Neon on Volii Alpha (Volii)

Farm Tungsten Through Trade Authorities

Outside of the vendors mentioned, you will also have a lot of luck purchasing Tungsten at any Trade Authority. Below are all Trade Authority locations in Starfield.

The Den Trade Authority – The Den in the Wolf Star System.

– The Den in the Wolf Star System. Neon Trade Authority – Neon on Volii Alpha in the Volii Star System.

– Neon on Volii Alpha in the Volii Star System. Akila City Trade Authority – Akila City on Akila in the Cheyenne Star System.

– Akila City on Akila in the Cheyenne Star System. Cydonia Trade Authority – Cydonia on Mars in the Sol Star System.

As you can see, there are many locations to farm Tungsten in Starfield! Now, go on and farm as much as you need to craft the best weapons, armor, consumables, or research.

