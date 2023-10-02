Starfield Nickel Locations: Best Planets & Vendor Locations for Nickel

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some resources in Starfield are hard to come by, while others are more abundant. Nickel is one of the most common resources in the game, allowing the player to farm them reasonably quickly. It’s still good to know which locations have the most Nickel, making the farming process easier. This guide will cover the best planets and vendors to get Nickel in Starfield.

Best Planets to Farm Nickel in Starfield

There are tons of planets in Starfield that have Nickel. There are a few standout planets that have the resource in abundance, and we have them listed for you below.

Venus – Sol Star System

– Sol Star System Niira – Narion Star System

– Narion Star System Cassiopeta IV-B – Eta Cassiopeia Star System

Immediately upon arriving and exiting your ship, you will find Nickel nearby on these planets. Bring out your hand scanner and hover it over rock-like material, where the scanner will inform you if you have found Nickel. Nickel shows up as brown color on the scanner.

Best Vendors to Farm Nickel in Starfield

Outside of farming Nickel on planets, players can instead purchase the resource from various vendors. While there are chances of finding Nickel in stock at all vendors, some have a better chance of having it available than others. For your best chances at purchasing Nickel, head to the vendors we have listed below.

Jemison Mercantile – New Atlantis (Alpha Centauri)

– New Atlantis (Alpha Centauri) Shepherd’s General Store – Akila City (Cheyenne)

– Akila City (Cheyenne) Mining League Shop – Neon (Volii)

I have had the best luck purchasing Nickel from these three vendors, as they had a solid supply in stock every time I visited. When visiting these vendors and buying all the Nickel available, remember that you can restock their inventories by waiting for 48 in-game local hours. You can do this by sitting in a chair or sleeping in a bed and selecting the maximum time twice. This is the best way to farm Nickel in Starfield.

- This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023