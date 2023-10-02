Starfield Polymer Farming Guide: Best Ways to Get Polymer Fast

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are a player who enjoys crafting weapon and armor mods in Starfield, you’ll want to get your hands on Polymer. Polymer is a rare resource that many recipes require when crafting mods, making it essential to know where to find it. This guide will cover farming Polymer and the best places to find this resource in Starfield.

How to Farm Polymer in Starfield

Players can get Polymer in Starfield by purchasing from vendors or harvesting creatures and plants. Considering so many vendors and planets are found throughout the game’s galaxy, it can take time to pinpoint the best locations to farm this rare resource. The best places to get Polymer are the Muphrid Star System and Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis.

Best Planet for Polymer in Starfield

North of the Kryx star system and northeast of Cheyenne, you will find the Muphrid star system. Within this star system is a planet called Muphrid IV, which is the location you will want to go to farm Polymer. On this planet, you’ll encounter a creature called the Clawback Herbivore. This creature always guarantees a drop of Polymer.

When visiting the Muphrid IV planet, make sure to set a landing spot in the Swamp biome. The swamp has the highest population of the Clawback Herbivore, leading to more Polymer as a result.

Where to Buy Polymer in Starfield

If you don’t feel like farming Polymer through harvesting, the good news is that vendors usually sell it in their stores. Jemison Mercantile is the best vendor for this rare resource, as more often than not, it always has Polymer in stock. Jemison Mercantile can be found in New Atlantis, located in the Alpha Centauri star system.

Go to Jemison Mercantile and purchase all the Polymer it has in stock, and then wait 48 in-game local hours to restock its inventory. You can wait by sleeping in a bed or sitting on a nearby bench or chair and waiting the maximum amount (24 hours) twice. This will lead to Jemison Mercantile’s stock refilling and more Polymer for your crafting needs.

Remember that these are not the only two locations that supply Polymer; they are just the best ways to guarantee and farm the resource. As you explore different planets, always scan the plants and creatures nearby to check and see if they provide Polymer. It’s also wise to check the resources section of each vendor you visit to understand what they have in stock.

- This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023