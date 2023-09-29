Starfield Titanium Locations: Best Planets & Vendors for Titanium

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some resources are tough to come by in Starfield, and Titanium is one of them. You may want to farm this rare resource due to its capabilities of improving outposts and research purposes. The good news is that a handful of planets and vendors generally have a good amount of Titanium. Here are the best locations to get Titanium in Starfield.

Best Planets for Titanium in Starfield

Three planets have a high amount of Titanium in Starfield, making them perfect locations to farm this rare resource. The three planets are Pluto, Titan, and Vega II-b. Check below to find out exactly where you can find these planets.

Pluto – Sol System.

– Sol System. Titan – Jupiter’s Moon in the Sol System.

– Jupiter’s Moon in the Sol System. Vega II-b – Vega System, north of Norion.

When you reach these locations, you will want to build an outpost designed to mine resources. The reason you need an outpost is due to the fact that Titanium can’t be mined by using the Cutter. Since these planets are very hazardous areas, you’ll need to unlock the Planetary Habitation Skill, which allows you to build outposts in dangerous environments.

Best Vendors for Titanium in Starfield

If you are in the early game and can’t unlock the Planetary Habitation skill for farming Titanium on planets, you can purchase the rare resource from vendors instead. While there is a chance for any vendor to have Titanium in their inventory, a handful have it in stock more frequently. Check out the recommended vendors below.

UC Distribution Center – Commercial District in New Atlantis

– Commercial District in New Atlantis Jemison Mercantile – Next to the Spaceport in New Atlantis

– Next to the Spaceport in New Atlantis Shepherds General Store – Akila City

– Akila City Cydonia Trade Authority – Mars

If you visit these vendors and they don’t have Titanium in the inventory, then make sure to wait for 48 in-game local hours by sleeping in a bed or sitting in a chair. Waiting this long will restock the vendor’s inventory, possibly adding Titanium. This is also a great way to farm, where you can purchase all the Titanium in stock, wait 48 hours, and purchase all the Titanium again!

