Starfield Beryllium Locations: Best Planet & Vendors for Beryllium

If you’re looking to become a master at crafting mods in Starfield, you’ll have to get your hands on resources. Beryllium is a common ingredient in crafting, usually used for weapons and outposts. If you need help finding Beryllium, we’ve got you covered. This guide will cover the best vendors and planets to get Beryllium in Starfield.

Best Planets to Farm Beryllium in Starfield

The good news is that finding Beryllium on planets is very common. Before landing on planets, you can scan the surface from your ship to understand better where to land. Below are the best planets to find Beryllium in Starfield for your crafting needs.

Andraphon: Narion Star System

Narion Star System Altair III-b: Altair Star System

Altair Star System Altair LLL-c: Altair Star System

Altair Star System Altair V: Altair Star System

Altair Star System Araneae 1: Araneae Star System

Araneae Star System Hyperia: Narion Star System

Narion Star System Pontus: Olympus Star System

Olympus Star System Taui Ceti VI: Tau Ceti Star System

Tau Ceti Star System Volii Beta: Volii Star System

These are just a few of the many options out there in the galaxy. While investigating, I noticed that those mentioned in the list have the most Beryllium grouped together. Having them close to one another makes it so you don’t have to walk too far, making these spots top locations.

Best Vendors to Purchase Beryllium in Starfield

You have plenty of options if you prefer to purchase your resources from vendors instead of traveling to planets. While any vendor has the chance to have Beryllium in its inventory, there are a handful that are much more likely. Check out the best vendors for Beryllium down below.

Jemison Mercantile: New Atlantis in Jemison (Alpha Centauri Star System)

New Atlantis in Jemison (Alpha Centauri Star System) Midtown Minerals: Akila City on Akila (Cheyenne Star System)

Akila City on Akila (Cheyenne Star System) Mining League: Neon City on Volii Alpha (Volii Star System)

When purchasing resources from vendors, the best way to farm is to buy all of the specific resource you are trying to get and then wait 48 hours. You can wait by either sitting in a chair or laying in a bed, and after 48 hours, the vendor’s inventory will be fully stocked again.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2023