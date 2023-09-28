Starfield Concealment Leveling Guide | Best Places to Perform Sneak Attacks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to improve your stealth skills in Starfield by leveling up the Concealment perk? This late-game perk can be tricky to rank up as it requires players to execute a whopping 115 sneak attacks. Sneak attacks aren’t easy either, as enemies seem to become aware of your presence easily. This guide will cover the best places and methods to level up Concealment in Starfield.

Best Places to Level Concealment in Starfield

One of the places mentioned in this guide is more of a cheesing strategy, but it is the fastest method to level up Concealment in Starfield. The other option is more of a natural way to level Concealment. Let’s go over both.

Reliant Medical Clinic in New Atlantis

The absolute best place to level Concealment is Reliant Medical Clinic near The Lodge in New Atlantis. All you need to do is equip a melee weapon, walk behind the doctor, and attack him while crouched. Keep doing this until you max out your Concealment requirements and reach Rank 4.

The good news about this method is that the doctor doesn’t die, meaning you won’t need to respawn or reload the game. Just attack him until he falls to the ground and wait a moment until he gets back up. Repeat the process as much as you need.

A bounty was added when I tried this method, but only a little. So ensure you have some credits and are willing to pay a bounty.

Visit Planets With Wildlife and Creatures

The second and more natural way to level Concealment is by visiting any planet with a lot of wildlife. I recommend going to the Cheyenne System and landing on the planet called “Montara.” This area is filled with creatures, where you can use your sneak attack to level up the Concealment skill. Animals are much easier to sneak up on than humans and aren’t as deadly to deal with if you get caught.

This method will take longer than visiting the Clinic in New Atlantis, but it still works.

Leveling Concealment Rewards in Starfield

You will be rewarded as you complete sneak attacks and level up your Concealment skill. Below are all the ranks for Concealment and how it affects your character.

Rank 1 – You no longer set off enemy mines. Ranged sneak attacks do 2.5x normal damage, and your melee sneak attacks do 4x normal damage.

– You no longer set off enemy mines. Ranged sneak attacks do 2.5x normal damage, and your melee sneak attacks do 4x normal damage. Rank 2 – Running while sneaking doesn’t affect stealth. Ranged sneak attacks do 3x normal damage, and your melee sneak attacks do 5x normal damage.

– Running while sneaking doesn’t affect stealth. Ranged sneak attacks do 3x normal damage, and your melee sneak attacks do 5x normal damage. Rank 3 – You gain a Chameleon-like ability when completely still and sneaking. Ranged sneak attacks do 3.5x normal damage, and your melee sneak attacks do 8x normal damage.

– You gain a Chameleon-like ability when completely still and sneaking. Ranged sneak attacks do 3.5x normal damage, and your melee sneak attacks do 8x normal damage. Rank 4 – Engaging stealth causes distant enemies to lose you. Ranged sneak attacks do 4x normal damage, and your melee sneak attacks do 10x normal damage.

Now go ahead and complete the methods mentioned in this guide and fly through the ranks of Concealment!

