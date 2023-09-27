Starfield Botany Leveling Guide | Best Places to Harvest Organic Resources From Plants Fast

Screenshot: Bethesda

The amount of planets in Starfield can be rivaled by the amount of alien life that you can find in them. Many creatures will attempt to kill you, while alien plants will be standing there, painting the background with colorful leaves. If you like to do some plant-based research, then here is how to level up the Botany skill and how to harvest organic resources from plants in Starfield.

Starfield Botany Leveling Guide

Screenshot: Bethesda

Botany is an Advanced-tier skill in the Science Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that you will have to spend 4 skill points in the Science Skill Tree before being able to unlock it. Both unique unlocks and skill rank-ups count toward this tally. This skill will allow you to find and collect rarer organic resources from plants across as well as obtain more information whenever you use the scanner. To rank up or level up this skill, you will have to collect an increasing number of organic resources across the galaxy. Only resources gathered from plants count. If you wish to level up your Geology skill, focus on mining and collecting minerals.

Botany Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 4 Skill Points in the Science Skill Tree. Get more common and uncommon organic resources from plants, learn additional info about them from the scanner, and allows some plants to be cultivated at your outposts. 2 Harvest 20 organic resources from plants. Get more rare organic resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner. 3 Harvest 50 organic resources from plants. Get more exotic organic resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner. 4 Harvest 100 organic resources from plants. Occasionally harvest additional rarer resources from plants, and learn information about them more quickly using the scanner.

Related: Starfield Cellular Regeneration Leveling Guide | How to Recover From Injuries

Best Places to Harvest Organic Resources From Plants Fast

Screenshot: Bethesda

To harvest organic resources from plants, you will have to visit planets with a good presence of Flora. You will be able to check it while scanning planets across the galaxy. Once you have found a planet with a good amount of organic resources, start exploring the surface. In my case, I explored the Cassiopeia I planet in the Cassiopeia Eta system. Find some plants you can interact with and harvest them. Continue to do so to level up your Botany skill. Since ranking up this skill will cause you to receive more and rarer resources from plants, things will get easier while you continue to level up. Be sure to visit different planets with Flora so that you don’t drive yourself mad exploring the same planet for hours and hours.

- This article was updated on September 27th, 2023