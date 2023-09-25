Starfield Cellular Regeneration Leveling Guide | How to Recover From Injuries

Screenshot: Bethesda

While exploring the cosmos, you will encounter certain environments that will be extremely harmful to you and your party. You might end up with certain afflictions that will vary in their intensity. From a simple infection or burn, all the way to brain damage and even radiation. Thankfully, Starfield’s technology allows us to heal from our injuries and continue to expose ourselves to the many dangers lurking in all of the Milky Way’s systems, Here is how to level up your Starfield Cellular Regeneration skill and how to recover from injuries.

Starfield Cellular Regeneration Leveling Guide

Cellular Regeneration is an Expert-tier skill from the Physical Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that before you attempt to purchase this skill, you will need to spend a total of 8 skill points in the Physical Skill Tree. Both new skills and rank-ups count towards that tally. This skill will allow you to recover from injuries more frequently without taking any medications. This is especially useful if you are prone to explore planets and moons with extreme environments. These are the places where you will get an affliction due to extreme weather or toxic environments. To level this skill up, you will have to recover from injuries.

Cellular Regeneration Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 8 Skill Points in the Physical Skill Tree. Slightly increased chance to recover from injuries naturally. 2 Recover from 5 injuries. Moderately increased chance to recover from injuries naturally. 3 Recover from 10 injuries. Noticeably increased chance to recover from injuries naturally. 4 Recover from 30 injuries. 20% chance of not gaining an injury when you otherwise would.

How to Recover From Injuries

To recover from injuries in Starfield, you will want to visit any Reliant Medical center or vendor in general that will sell medical supplies. If you talk to any doctor at any Reliant Medical center, they will be able to heal you from any wounds or afflictions you may have picked up during your interstellar travels. Depending on how compromised your health is at the moment, the more credits you will have to pay to fully heal yourself.

Alternatively, you can also purchase medical supplies so you can heal any afflictions or injuries on the go. Each medical supply will heal a specific affliction, so you better pick up a variety of these to have you fully covered. For example, an Antibiotic Injection will help you cure infections and afflictions such as lung damage, radiation poisoning, and even brain injury, among others.

If you want to level up your Cellular Regeneration skill, you will have to collect a good amount of medical supplies. Then, visit a planet or moon with extreme conditions, gain an affliction, and heal yourself with the correct medical supply. Repeat until you reach the rank-up requirement and level up! Just make sure to level up the Wellness skill so you don’t suffer a less-than.desirable death.

