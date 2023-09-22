Starfield Pain Tolerance Leveling Guide | Best Places to Take Physical Damage

Screenshot: Bethesda

While guns can be fatal, nobody wants a punch in the face. And even if you must engage in a physical confrontation, how are you going to resist all the punches and kicks? Well, through the Physical Skill Tree, of course! Here is how to level up the Pain Tolerance skill in Starfield, as well as the best place to take physical damage. Very curious inquiry indeed, let’s go.

Starfield Pain Tolerance Leveling Guide

The Pain Tolerance skill is an Advanced-tier skill on the Physical Skill Tree in Starfield. That means that before being able to purchase this skill, you will have to spend at least 4 Skill Points in the Physical Tree. Once you do, you will be able to increase your resistance to physical damage, reducing it by an increasing percentage. To increase this percentage you will have to receive a specific amount of physical damage points while not dying in the process.

Pain Tolerance Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 4 Skill Points in the Physical Skill Tree. Physical damage is reduced by 5%. 2 Take 250 points of physical damage. Physical damage is reduced by 10%. 3 Take 500 points of physical damage. Physical damage is reduced by 15%. 4 Take 1000 points of physical damage. 5% chance to ignore physical damage when your health is low.

Best Places to Take Physical Damage

The thing is, where to take physical damage? I mean, usually, enemies will come with a gun in their hands, so that’s way off from physical damage, right? Well, that’s correct, but you know who doesn’t carry an energy weapon? An alien creature. Bingo. See, all you have to do is travel to a planet that features aggressive wildlife and learn how to take a punch from them.

In my case, I traveled to The Empty Nest, located near Akila City, in Akila, in the Cheyenne system. There are a lot of planets across the galaxy that will feature wildlife that will do the trick. Be sure to level up your Wellness so you can take more punches and you will be ready to go. And by “ready to go”, I mean ready to be physically assaulted by a bunch of lethal alien creatures.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2023