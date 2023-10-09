Starfield Diplomacy Leveling Guide | How to Force NPCs to Stop Fighting

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Diplomacy skill in Starfield can get you out of rough situations. Players can unlock this valuable skill by spending four skill points in the Social tree, and it can be used to force a target NPC to stop fighting. Using the Diplomacy skill is a great way to stop combat when you aren’t prepared for a fight. Read further to learn how to force NPCs to stop fighting with the Diplomacy skill.

How to Force NPCs to Stop Fighting with the Diplomacy Skill in Starfield

To use the Diplomacy skill and force NPCs to stop fighting in Starfield, you must use your scanner. Open your scanner, place the middle cursor on an attacking enemy, and select the Diplomacy option. Doing so will possibly make the enemy disengage, although it is not 100 percent guaranteed to work.

How to Level the Diplomacy Skill Fast in Starfield

The best places to use the Diplomacy skill in Starfield and level it up fast are enemy bases on planets or guards in major cities such as New Atlantis or Akila City.

If you decide to level Diplomacy through enemy bases, make sure you go to a planet that is a low level. Lower-level planets have weaker enemies, increasing your success rate with the Diplomacy skill. While many planets have enemy bases, I recommend going to Venus, as I have had the best luck finding many bases at this location.

To find an enemy base, use your scanner to scan the environment and head toward the icon that says “unknown.” The unknown locations, more often than not, are enemy bases.

As for using the Diplomacy skills on guards in major cities, you’ll have the most luck in New Atlantis and Akila City. All you need to do is commit a crime where the guards start attacking and use the Diplomacy skill from your scanner. Guards in New Atlantis and Akila City are easier to succeed with Diplomacy than those in Neon.

Additionally, just remembering to use the Diplomacy skill during side quests and main missions can help you also level it up. In other words, you don’t need to go off the main path and farm NPCs to reach the maximum rank.

Diplomacy Leveling Requirements and Rewards

To reach rank 4 in Diplomacy, you must use the skill on 80 NPCs. This number can seem daunting at first, but you will achieve this number reasonably quickly by using the locations mentioned earlier in this guide and remembering to use the skill at every chance.

Below you can find all the requirements and rewards for each rank of the Diplomacy skill.

Rank 1: You can force a target NPC at or below your level to stop fighting for a while (Spend 4 skill points in the Social tree).

You can force a target NPC at or below your level to stop fighting for a while (Spend 4 skill points in the Social tree). Rank 2: You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while (Use Diplomacy on 5 different people).

You can force a target NPC up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while (Use Diplomacy on 5 different people). Rank 3: You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while (Use Diplomacy on 25 different people).

You can force a target NPC up to 20 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a while (Use Diplomacy on 25 different people). Rank 4: You can force target NPCs to permanently stop fighting unless they are attacked again (Use Diplomacy on 50 different people).

As you level up your Diplomacy skill, you’ll get the chance to convince those at a higher level than you. This can get you out of a challenging fight, potentially saving you from dying.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023