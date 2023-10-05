Starfield Gastronomy Leveling Guide | Best Ways to Create Food or Drink Items Fast

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Crafting food and drinks in Starfield can increase survivability as they generally provide a solid amount of health. The Gastronomy Skill goes hand in hand with preparing food and drinks, where leveling it up allows the player to create stronger products. To reach rank 4 in Gastronomy, players need to craft 80 food or drinks. This guide will cover the best way to make food and drinks fast in Starfield.

Best Way to Create and Food Items to Level Gastronomy Fast in Starfield

The best way to create food and drinks for Gastronomy in Starfield is by using the Galley on your starship. The Galley is always available and is considered easy access as it follows you everywhere you go, considering it is part of your ship. The Galley has tons of food and drink recipes that players can craft, easily flying through the ranks of the Gastronomy skill.

As for obtaining the recipes’ ingredients, I recommend parking your ship in New Atlantis (or another major city) and visiting the nearest vendor. When you do this, you can check out the recipes at the Galley, make a quick trip to the vendor, and purchase the necessary ingredients. Vendors have a surprisingly large amount of items that can be used for creating food and drinks.

Bonus tip: Take a picture of the ingredients before visiting a vendor so you remember.

I had the best luck doing this method in New Atlantis and bouncing back and forth between Jemison Mercantile and The Galley on my starship.

Players can also find ingredients by playing the game’s various missions and exploring planets. While completing missions, loot everything along the way and visit the Galley when the mission is over. You will likely have picked up the necessary ingredients during the mission, allowing you to create a handful of food and drinks.

As for exploring planets, make sure you track the ingredients at the Galley (X on Xbox) making it easier to find on your journey.

The good news is that most early recipes don’t require many ingredients, usually only consisting of one or two of a specific item.

Gastronomy Leveling Requirements and Rewards

As you level up Gastronomy, you will get the opportunity to craft better recipes and possibly spend zero resources when crafting. Check out the leveling requirements and rewards for the Gastronomy skill below.

Rank 1: You can craft specialty food and drinks, and research additional recipes at the Research Lab (Spend 1 skill point for Gastronomy).

You can craft specialty food and drinks, and research additional recipes at the Research Lab (Spend 1 skill point for Gastronomy). Rank 2: You can research and craft gourmet food and drinks (Create 5 food or drink items).

You can research and craft gourmet food and drinks (Create 5 food or drink items). Rank 3: You can research and craft food and drink delicacies (Create 25 food or drink items).

You can research and craft food and drink delicacies (Create 25 food or drink items). Rank 4: Crafting food and drinks occasionally doesn’t use up resources. You can research and craft exotic recipes (Create 50 food or drink items).

Unfortunately, no vendor sells explicitly only food and drink ingredients, at least not from my experience. But, still, using quick access to the Galley, purchasing ingredients from vendors, or looting during missions, you will reach rank 4 in Gastronomy quickly.

