Starfield Gymnastics Leveling Guide | Best Zero G Environments for Combat

You may be trying to level Gymnastics in Starfield but need help finding zero-g environments. The good news is that the requirement for leveling Gymnastics is relatively low, only requiring the player to kill 25 enemies in zero-g. This guide will cover the best places to go in Starfield to level Gymnastics where there are zero-g environments.

Best Places to Level Gymnastics in Starfield

There are three great locations in Starfield to find zero-g environments, and they are all on abandoned ships found across the galaxy. These three locations are The Almagest, Deimos Armored Transport, and Deserted Trade Authority Starstation. Let’s go over where to find each.

Zero-G Location #1 – The Almagest

The first and best location is The Almagest in the Olympus Star System. The Almagest is an abandoned casino with enemies that can help you level your Gymnastics skill. Within the Olympus Star System, the Almagest will be floating around the Nesoi planet. Fly up to it, board, and you’ll notice the area has zero-g. Kill everyone inside to increase your Gymnastic skill.

Zero-G Location #2 – Deserted Trade Authority Starstation

The next best location with a zero-g environment is the Deserted Trade Authority Starstation in the Valo Star System (north of Alpha Centauri) and near the Prax planet. Once you enter the Starstation, activate the zero-g by interacting with the computer by the entrance. Doing so will cause every enemy to float, and you can kill them all to increase your Gymnastics skill.

Zero-G Location #3 – Deimos Armored Transport

Lastly, you can visit the Deimos Armored Transport near the Bondar planet in the Alpha Centauri Star System. The transport is filled with enemies you can kill in a zero-g environment, increasing your Gymnastics skill. When I visited this location, it was protected by enemy ships, so be prepared for some space combat!

The abandoned stations mentioned in this guide are close to one another, meaning you can complete the Gymnastics skill and reach rank 4 in no time.

Gymnastics Level Rewards

As you travel to the locations mentioned in this guide, check out the rewards you get for completing the Gymnastics skill.

Rank 1 – Unlock the ability to combat slide. Take 15% less fall damage.

– Unlock the ability to combat slide. Take 15% less fall damage. Rank 2 – Move faster in Zero-G. Take 20% less fall damage.

– Move faster in Zero-G. Take 20% less fall damage. Rank 3 – Become more stable while firing in Zero-G. Take 30% less fall damage. Replenish some O2 after mantling.

– Become more stable while firing in Zero-G. Take 30% less fall damage. Replenish some O2 after mantling. Rank 4 – Increased jump height. Run faster after combat sliding or mantling.

As you can see, leveling Gymnastics in Starfield helps move faster and takes less fall damage. It’s a skill that can help a fair amount during combat and navigating the terrain of rocky planets.

