Starfield Neurostrikes Leveling Guide | Best Places to Stun Enemies With Unarmed Attacks

Knowing where to strike in a melee fight is the best way to incapacitate your opponent in a timely and stylistic manner. Now, picture a strike that will not only knock down your target but also affect everyone close to you. Awesome, right? Well, if you are willing to put in the hours, you will be able to do this with a decent amount of frequency. Here is how to level up the Neurostrikes skill and the best places to stun enemies with unarmed attacks in Starfield.

Starfield Neurostrikes Leveling Guide

Neurostrikes is a Master-tier skill in the Physical Skill Tree in Starfield. This means that in order to unlock this skill, you will have to spend a total of 12 skill points in the Physical Skill Tree. Both unique unlocks and skill rank-ups count toward this tally. This skill will allow you to stun NPCs, deal EM damage, and even knock down any enemies near you. To rank up or level up this skill you will have to stun an increasing number of enemies. Basically, keep punching your way to Neurostrikes mastery.

Neurostrikes Rank Challenge Effects 1 Spend 12 Skill Points in the Physical Skill Tree. 10% chance to stun an NPC with an unarmed attack. 2 Stun 10 enemies with an unarmed attack. Unarmed attacks now do additional EM damage. 3 Stun 30 enemies with an unarmed attack. 20% chance to stun an NPC with an unarmed attack. 4 Stun 75 enemies with an unarmed attack. After stunning an enemy, you also knock down any enemies within close range.

Best Places to Stun Enemies With Unarmed Attacks

The best places you can stun enemies with unarmed attacks are abandoned outposts and mines. Close-quarter encounters are the best situations in which you can rank up the Neurostrikes skill since you will be able to manage and counter the enemies’ ranged attacks. In a more open environment, you would get shot from every corner. So, to get the best out of these encounters, you will have to battle your way through each outpost or station by using unarmed attacks and avoiding multiple enemy encounters.

Find these places across the cosmos by scanning planets and moons to discover places invaded by spacers and other enemy pirates. As said above, look for places tagged as “abandoned”, since they will house a good amount of armed enemies you can use to rank up your Neurostrikes skill in Starfield. Be sure to level up your Pain Tolerance skill so you don’t get killed too fast by incoming melee strikes.

- This article was updated on October 9th, 2023