Starfield: Reset Console Command to Resort Your Skills

Use this guide to reset your skills in Starfield!

January 10th, 2024 by Christian Bognar
PC Console Command to Reset Skills in Starfield
Image: Bethesda

There comes a time in RPGs when you realize that you may have invested your skill points in the wrong slots or decide to switch things up. It’s very common in Starfield, but the good news is that a PC console command allows resetting your skills.

If you want to reset your skills in Starfield, look no further. Following the steps in this guide will have you resetting your skills whenever you please.

PC Console Command to Reset Skills in Starfield

Starfield-Martial-Arts-Skills
Screenshot: Bethesda

Considering skills are permanent in Starfield by default, there is no console command for Xbox players. If you are playing Starfield on PC, you’re lucky, as there is a specific command that will reset any skill and give you a fresh slate. Follow the steps below to get started.

  1. While in the game, open the console command by pressing the tilde (~) or @.
  2. To remove a skill, enter “player.removeperk (Perk ID).”
  3. To add a skill, enter “player.addperk (Perk ID).”

Remember that once you activate this console cheat, it will deactivate any possible achievements regarding skills in Starfield. So, ensure you only follow this method if you don’t care about unlocking achievements.

Where the console command cheat says (Perk ID), you will enter the ID of the skill you want to remove or add. If you don’t know any Perk IDs, we have you covered in the next section, as it will provide all Perk IDs in Starfield.

All Perk IDs in Starfield

Below you will find all the Perk IDs to input into the console command. Use our table of contents to jump to the skill you are looking for quickly.

All Physical Perk IDs

  • Boxing: 002C59DF
  • Fitness: 002CE2DD
  • Stealth: 002CFCB2
  • Weight Lifting: 002C59D9
  • Wellness: 002CE2E1
  • Energy Weapon Dissipation: 002C59E2
  • Environmental Conditioning: 0028AE17
  • Gymnastics: 0028AE29
  • Nutrition: 002CFCAD
  • Pain Tolerance: 002CFCAE
  • Cellular Regeneration: 0028AE14
  • Decontamination: 002CE2A0
  • Martial Arts: 002C5554
  • Concealment: 002C555E
  • Neurostrikes: 002C53B4
  • Rejuvenation: 0028AE13

Related: Starfield Weapon Tier List: Best Guns in Starfield Ranked

All Social Perk IDs

  • Commerce: 002C5A8E
  • Gastronomy: 002C5A94
  • Persuasion: 0022EC82
  • Scavenging: 0028B853
  • Theft: 002C555B
  • Deception: 002CFCAF
  • Diplomacy: 002C59E1
  • Intimidation: 002C59DE
  • Isolation: 002C53AE
  • Negotiation: 002C555F
  • Instigation: 002C555D
  • Leadership: 002C890D
  • Outpost Management: 0023826F
  • Manipulation: 002C5555
  • Ship Command: 002C53B3
  • Xenosociology: 002C53B0

All Combat Perk IDs

  • Ballistics: 002CFCAB
  • Dueling: 002CFCB0
  • Lasers: 002C59DD
  • Pistol Certification: 002080FF
  • Shotgun Certification: 0027DF97
  • Demolitions: 002C5556
  • Heavy Weapons Certification: 00147E38
  • Incapacitation: 0027DF96
  • Particle Beams: 0027BAFD
  • Rifle Certification: 002CE2E0
  • Marksmanship: 002C890B
  • Rapid Reloading: 002C555A
  • Sniper Certification: 002C53B1
  • Targeting: 002C59DA
  • Armor Penetration: 0027DF94
  • Crippling: 0027CBBA
  • Sharpshooting: 002C53AF

All Science Perk IDs

  • Astrodynamics: 002C5560
  • Geology: 002CE29F
  • Medicine: 002CE2DF
  • Research: 002C555C
  • Surveying: 0027CBC1
  • Botany: 002C5557
  • Scanning: 002CFCB1
  • Spacesuit Design: 0027CBC3
  • Weapon Engineering: 002C890C
  • Zoology: 002C5552
  • Astrophysics: 0027CBBB
  • Chemistry: 002CE2C0
  • Outpost Engineering: 002C59E0
  • Aneutronic Fusion: 002C2C5A
  • Planetary Habitation: 0027CBC2
  • Special Projects: 0004CE2D

All Tech Perk IDs

  • Ballistic Weapon Systems: 002CE2C2
  • Boost Pack Training: 00146C2C
  • Piloting: 002CFCAC
  • Security: 002CE2E2
  • Targeting Control Systems: 002C5559
  • Energy Weapon Systems: 002C59DB
  • Engine Systems: 002CE2DE
  • Payloads: 00143B6B
  • Shield Systems: 002C2C59
  • Missile Weapon Systems: 002C5558
  • Particle Beam Weapon Systems: 002C2C5B
  • Robotics: 002C5553
  • Starship Design: 002C59DC
  • Starship Engineering: 002AC953
  • Automated Weapon Systems: 0027B9ED
  • Boost Assault Training: 0008C3EE
  • EM Weapon Systems: 002C53B2

With all of these Perk IDs at your disposal, you can now reset any perk whenever you want by using the console command mentioned earlier!

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2024

About The Author

Avatar photo

Christian has been a writer of Attack of the Fanboy for over a year and has covered Shadows of Rose, Lords of the Fallen, Remnant 2, Lies of P, and more; his favorite genre is Survival Horror. He has a business degree but felt the need to take his love for video games to the gaming community. Outside of writing, you can find him listening to all types of podcasts, especially Always Sunny Podcast and Morbid True Crime.

More Stories by Christian Bognar

More on Attack of the Fanboy :