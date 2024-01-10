Starfield: Reset Console Command to Resort Your Skills

Image: Bethesda

There comes a time in RPGs when you realize that you may have invested your skill points in the wrong slots or decide to switch things up. It’s very common in Starfield, but the good news is that a PC console command allows resetting your skills.

If you want to reset your skills in Starfield, look no further. Following the steps in this guide will have you resetting your skills whenever you please.

PC Console Command to Reset Skills in Starfield

Considering skills are permanent in Starfield by default, there is no console command for Xbox players. If you are playing Starfield on PC, you’re lucky, as there is a specific command that will reset any skill and give you a fresh slate. Follow the steps below to get started.

While in the game, open the console command by pressing the tilde (~) or @. To remove a skill, enter “player.removeperk (Perk ID).” To add a skill, enter “player.addperk (Perk ID).”

Remember that once you activate this console cheat, it will deactivate any possible achievements regarding skills in Starfield. So, ensure you only follow this method if you don’t care about unlocking achievements.

Where the console command cheat says (Perk ID), you will enter the ID of the skill you want to remove or add. If you don’t know any Perk IDs, we have you covered in the next section, as it will provide all Perk IDs in Starfield.

All Perk IDs in Starfield

Below you will find all the Perk IDs to input into the console command. Use our table of contents to jump to the skill you are looking for quickly.

All Physical Perk IDs

Boxing: 002C59DF

002C59DF Fitness: 002CE2DD

002CE2DD Stealth: 002CFCB2

002CFCB2 Weight Lifting: 002C59D9

002C59D9 Wellness: 002CE2E1

002CE2E1 Energy Weapon Dissipation: 002C59E2

002C59E2 Environmental Conditioning: 0028AE17

0028AE17 Gymnastics: 0028AE29

0028AE29 Nutrition: 002CFCAD

002CFCAD Pain Tolerance: 002CFCAE

002CFCAE Cellular Regeneration: 0028AE14

0028AE14 Decontamination: 002CE2A0

002CE2A0 Martial Arts: 002C5554

002C5554 Concealment: 002C555E

002C555E Neurostrikes: 002C53B4

002C53B4 Rejuvenation: 0028AE13

All Social Perk IDs

Commerce: 002C5A8E

002C5A8E Gastronomy: 002C5A94

002C5A94 Persuasion: 0022EC82

0022EC82 Scavenging: 0028B853

0028B853 Theft: 002C555B

002C555B Deception: 002CFCAF

002CFCAF Diplomacy: 002C59E1

002C59E1 Intimidation: 002C59DE

002C59DE Isolation: 002C53AE

002C53AE Negotiation: 002C555F

002C555F Instigation: 002C555D

002C555D Leadership: 002C890D

002C890D Outpost Management: 0023826F

0023826F Manipulation: 002C5555

002C5555 Ship Command: 002C53B3

002C53B3 Xenosociology: 002C53B0

All Combat Perk IDs

Ballistics: 002CFCAB

002CFCAB Dueling: 002CFCB0

002CFCB0 Lasers: 002C59DD

002C59DD Pistol Certification: 002080FF

002080FF Shotgun Certification: 0027DF97

0027DF97 Demolitions: 002C5556

002C5556 Heavy Weapons Certification: 00147E38

00147E38 Incapacitation: 0027DF96

0027DF96 Particle Beams: 0027BAFD

0027BAFD Rifle Certification: 002CE2E0

002CE2E0 Marksmanship: 002C890B

002C890B Rapid Reloading: 002C555A

002C555A Sniper Certification: 002C53B1

002C53B1 Targeting: 002C59DA

002C59DA Armor Penetration: 0027DF94

0027DF94 Crippling: 0027CBBA

0027CBBA Sharpshooting: 002C53AF

All Science Perk IDs

Astrodynamics: 002C5560

002C5560 Geology: 002CE29F

002CE29F Medicine: 002CE2DF

002CE2DF Research: 002C555C

002C555C Surveying: 0027CBC1

0027CBC1 Botany: 002C5557

002C5557 Scanning: 002CFCB1

002CFCB1 Spacesuit Design: 0027CBC3

0027CBC3 Weapon Engineering: 002C890C

002C890C Zoology: 002C5552

002C5552 Astrophysics: 0027CBBB

0027CBBB Chemistry: 002CE2C0

002CE2C0 Outpost Engineering: 002C59E0

002C59E0 Aneutronic Fusion: 002C2C5A

002C2C5A Planetary Habitation: 0027CBC2

0027CBC2 Special Projects: 0004CE2D

All Tech Perk IDs

Ballistic Weapon Systems: 002CE2C2

002CE2C2 Boost Pack Training: 00146C2C

00146C2C Piloting: 002CFCAC

002CFCAC Security: 002CE2E2

002CE2E2 Targeting Control Systems: 002C5559

002C5559 Energy Weapon Systems: 002C59DB

002C59DB Engine Systems: 002CE2DE

002CE2DE Payloads: 00143B6B

00143B6B Shield Systems: 002C2C59

002C2C59 Missile Weapon Systems: 002C5558

002C5558 Particle Beam Weapon Systems: 002C2C5B

002C2C5B Robotics: 002C5553

002C5553 Starship Design: 002C59DC

002C59DC Starship Engineering: 002AC953

002AC953 Automated Weapon Systems: 0027B9ED

0027B9ED Boost Assault Training: 0008C3EE

0008C3EE EM Weapon Systems: 002C53B2

With all of these Perk IDs at your disposal, you can now reset any perk whenever you want by using the console command mentioned earlier!

