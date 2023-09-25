Starfield September 25 Patch Notes (1.7.33)

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Starfield has been in players’ hands for a few weeks now, and Constellation’s explorers have noticed that the Settled Systems are home to more than their fair share of bugs. While Starfield has shipped in a much more stable state than some of Bethesda’s other titles, the expansive spacefaring RPG still has a few rough edges on both Xbox Series X|S and PC. This patch aims to remedy some of the game’s most basic bugs, but don’t expect anything major from this Starfield update.

Starfield Update 1.7.33 Patch Notes

The September 25th Starfield update mainly addresses some minor issues with characters standing in the wrong spots and fixes some crashes that would occur in rare scenarios. The main highlight is the Akila City puddle glitch being patched, which is a bummer for some. Here’s everything new with Starfield version 1.7.33.

Screenshot: Bethesda

General

Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location.

Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship.

Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible.

Graphics

AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs.

Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry.

Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu

Performance and Stability

Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching.

Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes.

Ships

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins.

Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023