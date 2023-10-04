Starfield Ship Command Leveling Guide | Best Places to Destroy Ships Fast

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You may be looking to level up your Ship Command skill in Starfield. Ship Command is a valuable skill that allows you to have more crew members on your ship as you reach the higher ranks. More crew members on board equals more bonus skills when exploring space and engaging in space combat. This guide will cover the best places to destroy ships to level up Ship Command in Starfield.

Best Places to Destroy Ships for the Ship Command Skill in Starfield

A couple of places offer the most ships for leveling up the Ship Command skill in Starfield. The best places to destroy ships are planets near the outer edge of explored systems and the Freestar Ranger mission board in The Rock of Akila City. Let’s discuss both.

Explore Areas Away From Planets With Cities

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will have the most luck finding ships in the less explored space areas, far away from the game’s main cities. The patrol ships of the cities keep the area surrounding the planet safe, so you’ll have to go far out to find enemy ships to destroy.

As you explore the remote areas, you’ll encounter Crimson Fleet ships and random space pirates looking for a fight. Exploring the less explored parts of space will lead you to quickly upgrade the Ship Command skill. The following method is better, though.

Freestar Rangers Mission Board in Akila City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find a Freestar Rangers mission board in The Rock of Akila City. Many missions are available on this board, but the one you want to focus on is the one that mentions “Crimson Fleet.”

More often than not, these Crimson Fleet missions will lead you to space combat as your blue waypoint marker will set it. Better yet, each time you complete one of these missions, another becomes available, making it an endless way to destroy enemy ships.

I would put the UC Vanguard Pilot Simulator as an option, but unfortunately, the simulator doesn’t allow you to use your ship. And since the requirements to level up the Ship Command skill require your ship to have a specific amount of crew members, it wouldn’t work for this skill. Although, it is an excellent option for the Piloting and Target Control skills.

Ship Command Skill Leveling Requirements

As you use these methods to fly level up through the ranks for Ship Command, it’s good to know the requirements of each rank. Check them all out below.

Rank 1 – Spend a total of 12 skill points in the Social tree.

– Spend a total of 12 skill points in the Social tree. Rank 2 – Destroy or board 5 ships with a crew of two or more.

– Destroy or board 5 ships with a crew of two or more. Rank 3 – Destroy or board 25 ships with a crew of four or more.

– Destroy or board 25 ships with a crew of four or more. Rank 4 – Destroy or board 50 ships with a crew of six or more.

Overall, you must destroy or board 80 ships in total to reach rank 4 of the Ship Command skill.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023