Starfield Special Projects Leveling Guide | How to Craft Uncommon, Rare, and Exotic Manufactured Components

Knowledge is power when it comes to expanding your horizons in Starfield. The game offers an impressive array of freedom and varied gameplay loops for players looking to roam the stars, build interplanetary outposts, or keep the peace in the Settled Systems. But sometimes you need the right tool for the job, and in this game, you often have to make those tools. This can be done by the Special Projects skill, but to add ranks to it, you must craft uncommon, rare, and exotic manufactured components in Starfield.

Starfield Special Projects Guide: How Do You Craft Uncommon, Rare, and Exotic Manufactured Components?

To create Common, Uncommon, Rare, Exotic, and Unique manufactured components in Starfield, you need an Industrial Workbench and ranks in the Special Projects skill. To get this skill, you need 12 points in the Science portion of the Skill Tree. Beyond this, the ranks you’ll need to create each level of component are the following:

Rank 2: Rare

Rank 3: Exotic

Rank 4: Unique

When building at the workbench, you’ll see in its description if it’s common, uncommon, rare, etc. Additionally, if it’s Rare or above, it’ll usually have the required Special Projects rank on the right as a reminder. These components open up some incredible crafting opportunities, particularly for your custom outposts and shouldn’t be overlooked!

How Do You Level Up and Gain Special Projects Ranks in Starfield?

Beyond having skill points to invest, you’ll just need to build the corresponding components after getting each rank. At Rank 1, you’ll need to build 10 Common or Uncommon components to unlock Rank 2. Rank 2, 10 Rare components. Rank 3, 10 Exotic components, and you’ll then have Rank 4, unlocking Unique pieces. Additionally, at Rank 4, your Outpost extractors can potentially produce more resources, so consider getting your Greenhouse and Mineral Extractors ready!

