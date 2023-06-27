Story of Seasons A Wonderful Life Romance Guide: How to Get Married and Have Children

Image: XSEED Games

Many farming RPGs have a romance aspect to the game, but they don’t all function the same. Understanding the ins and outs can be important if you want to properly build a relationship with one of the NPCs. If you find yourself wondering how relationships work in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, we’ve broken it down here for you.

Eligible Relationships In Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

There are four male and four female romance options in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. No matter which gender you selected for your character, they are all open for you to choose from.

Male:

Gordy

Gustafa

Matthew

Rock

Female:

Cecilia

Lumina

Molly

Nami

Getting Married in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

While this is simply an option in some farming RPGs, it’s pretty much a must for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life if you’d like to keep playing after one year of in-game time. The game forces you to start again if you haven’t asked someone to marry you by the end of winter. When you start the game, you will want to immediately begin to build relationships with the townspeople and pick your partner so you can begin talking with them every day to improve your friendship meter.

There are also cutscenes with some characters where choosing the correct responses based on their personalities will help you build a bond with them. On the first day of summer, the nature sprites give you a blue feather which you present to your chosen partner once your meter is in the green to propose. While you will be engaged, you aren’t married until the end of the first year, at which point your partner moves into your home on the farm.

Having Children in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

Image: XSEED Games

Another required piece of moving forward in the game is having a child. After your chosen partner moves in there will be a scene where your partner brings up children. This is where you will choose if you want a girl or boy, or you can select that you don’t care either way. Whichever you choose will be what you end up having at the start of the second year. The child mechanic is kind of unique in that your child grows up to help on the farm, develops their own interests, and you can guide them to their next step in life as they become an adult.

How to Leave Relationships in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

While this isn’t an ideal option, as it ends your game and doesn’t offer a lot for you to do in game in the meantime, you can leave your partner if you choose. The only way to do it is to, quite literally, do nothing. No farm work, no interacting with your family, just nothing. Eventually, your partner will come to have a conversation with you about your lack of interest and you can choose all the negative options to respond with at which point you will leave the farm and the game will end. So there isn’t much point to playing it this way when you could just start a new game if you want to choose a different partner, to each their own.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023