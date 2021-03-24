Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Get the Lumber Maker

While gathering resources in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is essential to progress further, it is the actual machines like the Lumber Maker that will help you succeed in such a long journey of advancing your farm. These machines are able to take raw materials you gathered from the wild, and turn them into compressed, usable items like Solid Lumber. As such, they are key tools you need in order to become a master farmer. Below, you will find anything you may need as to how to get a Lumber Maker.

How to get a Lumber Maker in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

The specific machine can be obtained early in the game, even if you are actually not aware of it. When you start of your life as a proud farmer, you will soon realize that all of your stats are Level 1. With your only tool being an axe when you first arrive at your grandpa’s old farm, the Logging Skill will be the first to achieve Level 2 by simply cutting all of the trees around you. Ironically, this is what the Lumber Maker actually needs for you to be able to craft it.

By reaching Logging Skill Level 2, you gain access to the recipe for the Lumber Maker. The game however, doesn’t inform you at all of such a feat. Instead, on the 3rd day of farming, Mayor Victor comes to your farm with the company of the Town’s carpenter, Nigel. Only then, you are guided to your Crafting Tab and the whole system of making tools.

With this knowledge in mind, you can now start building a Lumber Maker. The specific tool needs 20 logs in order to craft it, but you should have way more from all the prior woodcutting. As such, all you have to do is to choose the Lumber Maker, and click on craft. You can craft anywhere you want, so don’t hesitate to do it whenever you need it.

After you make the Lumber Maker, place it anywhere that has grass on the ground, outside in the field. If you interact with it, you will be able to see its available options, such as producing Lumber from Logs. Which you end up creating structures with them, turning this machine one of your best friends in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town.

Additionally, the Lumber Maker can be upgraded multiple times, at a hefty amount each, in order to produce better quality wood. Not only that, but you can have more than one of these machines into your farm, so it is highly suggested to do so, as it will significantly speed up the process in which you get Lumber.

That covers anything you may need in regards to the Lumber Maker. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.