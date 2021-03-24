Story of Seasons Pioneers of Olive Town: How to Get Solid Lumber

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a farming game alright, with a plethora of items to find, craft and use, with Solid Lumber being one of the core items you need to progress further your farm. Much like Ores, Lumber in general is a highly sought resource, and Solid Lumber in particular can be found right after you enter your farm’s second area. Find more about how to actually get some of that lumber in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, right below.

How to get Solid Lumber in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

As I mentioned above, the first thing you need to do in order to be able to grind some Solid Lumber, is to fix the bridge in your land, to access the second area of your home location. After you do, you will end up swarmed by pine trees (or at least that’s what they look like), that if you cut down, they give you a good amount of Solid Logs.

These trees are far harder to chop than the regular ones you’ve been finding up until now, so an upgraded axe is almost a must for these, with significantly less time and stamina needed to cut them.

A single tree of this specific type, will earn you approximately 4-7 Solid Logs, which in return you can take to a Lumber Maker, in order to finally produce some Solid Lumber. It takes around four in-game hours for them to be ready, so take advantage of that time frame and either grind some more trees, or continue your activities within the farm. Solid Lumber is essential for making some better structures and tools, so farming some for a while can’t be avoided.

That’s all the info you need in regards to Solid Lumber and how to get some in your hands. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is available for the Nintendo Switch. For more info about the game, feel free to take a look at our list of guides.