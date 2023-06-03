Street Fighter 6 World Tour Gift Guide: Favorite Gifts for Each Master

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

Very few things in Street Fighter 6 will allow you to deepen your bond with your master faster than giving them set gifts. as doing so will allow you to gain a good amount of Bond Points at once. But which is the best gift for each character? Now, so that you can get as close as possible to your favorite characters and unlock their secondary outfit as fast as possible, here’s what are each master’s favorite gifts in Street Fighter 6 World Your.

Each Master’s Favorite Gift and Where to Farm Them in Street Fighter 6 World Tour

You can check out below the best gift for all masters currently featured in Street Fighter 6, as well as how to get good amounts of them in-game. Just don’t forget that although we will be listing where you can farm the items efficiently, you will still be able to acquire them by defeating NPCs, completing quests, and exploring the world.

Ryu: The best gift for Ryu is Instant Soba. Can be purchased from Shopkeeper Udon in Metro City.

The best gift for Ryu is Instant Soba. Can be purchased from Shopkeeper Udon in Metro City. Chun-Li: The best gift for Chun-Li is Canned Herring. The item can be purchased from Shopkeeper Dora in Old Nayshall (Nayshall).

The best gift for Chun-Li is Canned Herring. The item can be purchased from Shopkeeper Dora in Old Nayshall (Nayshall). Cammy: The best gift for Cammy is Jellied Eel. The best way to farm the item can be done by purchasing them from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 3920 Zenny each. Just like all gifts available as part of the stock of the Travelling Merchant, you will be able to buy as many as you like given his unlimited stock.

The best gift for Cammy is Jellied Eel. The best way to farm the item can be done by purchasing them from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 3920 Zenny each. Just like all gifts available as part of the stock of the Travelling Merchant, you will be able to buy as many as you like given his unlimited stock. Luke: The best gift for Luke is a copy of Red Elevator 8 . You can purchase as many copies as you want from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica), differently than Cammy’s Jellied Eel however, each copy will cost 4060 Zenny each.

The best gift for Luke is a copy of Red Elevator 8 You can purchase as many copies as you want from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica), differently than Cammy’s Jellied Eel however, each copy will cost 4060 Zenny each. Kimberly: The best gift for Kimberly is The Answer Lies In The Heart of Love. You can farm the item by purchasing it from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4690 Zenny.

The best gift for Kimberly is The Answer Lies In The Heart of Love. You can farm the item by purchasing it from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4690 Zenny. Jaime: The best gift for Jamie is a Bao Bao Bro Sticker. You can purchase as many as you like from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4200 Zenny each. We were also able to get a few by challenging NPCs on North Street – Urban Park Area.

The best gift for Jamie is a Bao Bao Bro Sticker. You can purchase as many as you like from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4200 Zenny each. We were also able to get a few by challenging NPCs on North Street – Urban Park Area. Maron: The best gift for Maron are Beaujolais. Can be farmed from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4410 Zenny each.

The best gift for Maron are Beaujolais. Can be farmed from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4410 Zenny each. Dee Jay: The best gift for De Jay is Lukewarm Beer. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker on Ranger’s Hut (Brazil).

The best gift for De Jay is Lukewarm Beer. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker on Ranger’s Hut (Brazil). E. Honda: The best gift for Honda is a set of Rubber Duckies. You can purchase them from Merchant Hawker in the Colosseo (Italy) for 3850 Zenny.

The best gift for Honda is a set of Rubber Duckies. You can purchase them from Merchant Hawker in the Colosseo (Italy) for 3850 Zenny. Marisa: The best gift for Marisa is Cold Tomato Soup. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker in Fete Foraine (France).

The best gift for Marisa is Cold Tomato Soup. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker in Fete Foraine (France). Blanka: The best gift for Blanka is a Knock-Off Blanka-Chan Doll. You can buy as many as you want from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 3710 Zenny each.

The best gift for Blanka is a Knock-Off Blanka-Chan Doll. You can buy as many as you want from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 3710 Zenny each. Ken: Ken’s favorite gift is a Cookbook. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawler in Thunderfoot Settlement (Mexico).

Ken’s favorite gift is a Cookbook. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawler in Thunderfoot Settlement (Mexico). Juri: The best gift for Juri is a Wrench. We were able to acquire a good amount of them by challenging NPCs to battle on in Metro City, as they will be amongst their set of rewards. You can also get it by purchasing it from Merchant Hawker in Dhalsimer Temple (India).

The best gift for Juri is a Wrench. We were able to acquire a good amount of them by challenging NPCs to battle on in Metro City, as they will be amongst their set of rewards. You can also get it by purchasing it from Merchant Hawker in Dhalsimer Temple (India). Guile: The best gift for Guile is Natto. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawler in Genbu Temple (Japan).

The best gift for Guile is Natto. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawler in Genbu Temple (Japan). Dhalsim: The best gift for Dhalsim is Instant Curry. Can be purchased from Shopkeeper Tsanpa on Old Nayshall (Nayshall).

The best gift for Dhalsim is Instant Curry. Can be purchased from Shopkeeper Tsanpa on Old Nayshall (Nayshall). Lily: The best gift for Lily are Celery Chips. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4550 Zenny a unit.

The best gift for Lily are Celery Chips. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4550 Zenny a unit. Zangief: The best gift for Zangief is a Wooden Bear. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker in Barmaley Steelworks (Russia).

The best gift for Zangief is a Wooden Bear. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker in Barmaley Steelworks (Russia). JP: The best gift for JP is a set of Antique Playing Cards. Can be purchased from Merchant Hawker in Bathers Beach (Jamaica) for 4970 Zenny each.

Related: How to Perform a Wall Jump in Street Fighter 6

How to Give Gifts to Characters in Street Fighter 6

You will be able to gift your masters with all kinds of items by simply heading over to them and then selecting Gift. After doing so, you’ll just need to select your gift of choice.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

How Many Gifts Should You Buy in Order to Max out a Characters Bond Level?

As each purchasable preferable gift given will reward you with 5 Bond Points, you will need to purchase from 15 to 20 of them in order to max out a character’s Trust Level in Street Fighter 6, with the number varying while taking into consideration the Points gained from completing quests and sparring. For normal gifts, you will need to purchase around 50.

This guide was made while playing Street Fighter 6 on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 3rd, 2023