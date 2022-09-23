Suikoden HD Remaster | Release Date, Platforms, and Everything We Know

If you’re a big fan of 90s JRPGs and want one with tons of variety in its recruitable party members for use in battle, Suikoden might just be the series for you. First released in Japan in 1995, then in North America in 1996, the game stunned players with its scope and ambition as an RPG. Since this first release, there have been several sequels, released to critical and fan acclaim, and cementing themselves as robust RPG experiences for those seeking a great story, strong gameplay, and approachable UI. To commemorate this franchise’s success, Suikoden I and II are receiving an HD Remaster, so read on for our coverage on its Release Date, Platforms, and More!

Suikoden HD Remaster | Release Date, Platforms

Suikoden I and II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will release worldwide in 2023, date TBD, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This announcement was made at last week’s Tokyo Game Show, along with a trailer detailing a loving remastered collection with sharp visuals, while preserving that same quasi-16-bit graphical style and 90s RPG music. This announcement elicited excited reactions from longtime fans, who have been getting spoiled lately with the 90s JRPG remasters, such as Chrono Cross and Live A Live earlier this year.

Suikoden I and II | Everything We Know

Suikoden holds a special place in players’ hearts as a 1990s Konami JRPG, so a faithful remaster was key. Thankfully, the visual style is preserved, although with some modern tweaks, such as weather effects, improved lighting, steadier frame rate, and redrawn character portraits, all serving to highlight the original game in just the right ways. Very little is fundamentally altered outside of the cinematic aspects, allowing players to enjoy the game as they remembered it while also remaining an engaging, approachable classic for newcomers. Come for the insane amount of recruitable characters, and stay for the great story. If you haven’t already played these games, you absolutely should check them out!

Suikoden I and II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will release in 2023 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.