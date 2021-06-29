Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya Release Time: DLC Release Date, Early Patch Notes

Kazuya Mishima of the Tekken series is the next DLC fighter to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but what time will the new character be released? Super Smash Bros. Ultimate already has a handful of fighting game representatives such as Ryu, Ken, and Terry, so Kazuya should fit right into the massive 80 character roster. Like most Challenger Packs, the Kazuya DLC will include a new stage based on Mishima Dojo and several new music tracks. Here’s when you can download Kazuya for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kazuya Release Time

Kazuya will be released at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Nintendo has not officially announced the exact release time for the next DLC fighter, but historically, DLC characters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have released at that time. Here are the release times for different time zones:

6 PM PT

7 PM MST

8 PM CT

9 PM ET

4 AM GMT (June 30)

At the listed times, the update will become available for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It may not download automatically, so press the + button on the Nintendo Switch home screen while hovering over Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and select “Check for Update” to force the system to start the download. This will download the entire version 12.0.0 update, which includes Kazuya, a new stage, several music tracks, and a wide array of balance adjustments.

What is Coming in Version 12.0.0?

Version 12.0.0 is the latest patch for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This update will be released alongside Kazuya, and players will need to install the update in order to add the new character to the game. Outside of Kazuya, this update also unlocks the new Mishima Dojo stage and adds a ton of music tracks from the Tekken series, some of which are original remixes. Also, this patch will nerf and buffs some characters, although the fighter adjustments won’t be known until the update actually comes out and Nintendo releases patch notes. Here’s what you can expect from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.0.

Kazuya Character

Mishima Dojo Stage

39 Tekken Music Tracks

New Mii Fighter Costumes

Various Fighter Adjustments

Version 12.0.0 will roll out at the same time as Kazuya, so fans can expect to see the update go live at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET. Again, the patch won’t start downloading automatically once it’s released. Instead, players should press the + button and select “Check for Update” to force their Nintendo Switch to download the update once it’s out.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2021