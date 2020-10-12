Minecraft Steve in Smash Ultimate – Release Time, Music, and More

Minecraft Steve is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and here’s everything you need to know about the game’s blocky new fighter. Steve is one of Smash Ultimate’s most unique characters, pulling several mechanics out of Minecraft that give him a peculiar moveset to master. In the right hands, Steve looks like he could dominate any Smash Ultimate stage. His upgradeable tools pack quite a punch, and his ability to place blocks anywhere can easily hinder opponents attempting to recover back to the stage. Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Minecraft Steve Release Time

Minecraft Steve will be released alongside update 9.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on October 13. Historically, Smash Ultimate updates tend to release around 6 PM PT, so expect Steve to become available around that time.

We’ve converted that time into several different time zones below for your convenience.

October 13

6:00 PM PT

8:00 PM CT

9:00 PM ET

October 14

2:00 AM UK

3:00 AM CEST

10:00 AM JST

11:00 AM AEST

If you own Fighters Pass Vol. 2, then Minecraft Steve will be automatically unlocked when you download the update. If you only want Steve, then you can purchase Challenger Pack 7 individually.

How to Get Minecraft Steve in Smash

To get Minecraft Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, you have to purchase Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for $24.99. This bundle includes the entire second wave of Smash Ultimate DLC fighters, starting with Min Min and ending with a yet to be revealed character. If you only want Steve, you can purchase Challenger Pack 7 individually for $5.99 to only get the Minecraft content.

All Minecraft Songs in Smash

There are only 7 Minecraft songs in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and none of them come from the original game. Each track is taken from Minecraft spin-off titles like Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Earth.

Halland/Dalarna

Earth

Clockwork Crafter

Toys on a Tear

Dance of the Blocks

Glide

The Arch-Illager

Each of these seven tracks is a new arrangement except for Clockwork Crafter, which comes from the Minecraft Battle minigame. Tracks from the base game were not included because they “would make players relax. According to series director Masuhiro Sakurai, “since this is such a frenetic game… it would be impossible to make the tracks from the original game work in that context.”

Minecraft Steve will be released on October 13 alongside update 9.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.