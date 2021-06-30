Version 12.0.0 has arrived for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This update adds Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series as the newest DLC fighter. Those who purchase the new Challenger Pack will also unlock a new Tekken stage and several music tracks from the Tekken franchise. Since this is a major patch, this version 12.0.0 also contains a wide array of fighter adjustments. Many characters have been buffed and nerfed. Here’s everything new with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 12.0.0.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 12.0.0 Patch Notes

Fighter Move Change Marth Dash Attack Increased power in the high-damage window.

Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.

Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Marth Up Tilt Attack Increased power in the high-damage window.

Extended launch distance in the high-damage window.

Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Marth Down Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit in the high-damage window. Young Link Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times. Olimar Side Smash Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the high-damage window. Rosalina & Luma Side Special Made it so Luma will be in front when using the move in reverse. Mii Brawler Neutral Special 2 Increased the attack range in the front. Mii Brawler Side Special 1 Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Mii Brawler Down Special 1 Increased power against shields.

Extended launch distance. Mii Swordfighter Side Special 1 Increased power.

Extended launch distance. Mii Swordfighter Up Special 1 Increased power of the last hit.

Extended launch distance of the last hit. Mii Swordfighter Down Special 1 Increased invincibility speed.

Increased speed for the counter detection.

Reduced vulnerability when the attack hits. Mii Swordfighter Down Special 3 Increased attack speed. Mii Gunner Neutral Special 2 Increased the amount of time for additional button inputs to continuously use attacks. Mii Gunner Up Special 1 Increased attack speed. Mii Gunner Up Special 2 Extended the invincibility time. Mii Gunner Down Special 3 Reduced vulnerability. Ryu Neutral Special Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an opponent on the ground with Shakunetsu Hadoken. Bayonetta Flurry Attack to KO Adjusted launch angle.

Extended launch distance. Bayonetta Down Smash Attack Increased attack speed. Bayonetta Down Special Increased the amount of time the opponent gets slowed when used against a projectile. Banjo & Kazooie Up Tilt Attack Extended launch distance. Banjo & Kazooie Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance. Banjo & Kazooie Back Air Attack Adjusted launch angle and maintained launch distance. Min Min Up Smash Attack Decreased attack speed.

Decreased the speed of the reflect detection.

Shortened launch distance. Min Min Up Special Decreased the speed of the edge-grab range detection. Steve & Alex Side Special Adjusted the behavior to prevent certain situations where the opposing fighter would get hit by the minecart, become trapped, and then sometimes go through the landscape. Pyra Neutral Attack 2 Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack. Pyra Side Smash Attack Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging. Mythra Moving Air Dodge Shortened invincibility time. Mythra Neutral Attack 2 Extended the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when hit with the tip of the attack. Mythra Side Smash Attack Reduced the detection for pushing opponents while charging. Mythra Neutral Special The launch distance of the last hit now changes depending on the opponent’s weight.

Offline

The following spirits from the Tekken series will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Heihachi Mishima Jin Kazama Kuma & Panda Nina Williams King & Armor King Ling Xiaoyu Paul Phoenix & Marshall Law Yoshimitsu Jack-7 Kazama Jin Kazama’s spirit is enhanceable.

The below spirits will now appear in the Spirit Board and Shop. Sophia Arthur



General

The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Kazuya Challenger Pack Dante Wig + Outfit Wig + Outfit Dragonborn Helm + Outfit Lloyd Wig + Outfit



Compatibility Notes The latest software version is required to enter Online mode.

Local wireless play is not compatible with Ver. 11.0.1 and earlier. All players who want to fight in local wireless battles need to make sure they have the same software version.

There may be compatibility issues with replays from Ver. 9.0.0 to 11.0.1. Replays from Ver. 8.1.0 and earlier are not compatible. If you want to keep your replays, convert them into videos before installing the update. You can do this via Vault → Replays → Replay Data → Convert to Video.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now on Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Nintendo site.

- This article was updated on:June 29th, 2021